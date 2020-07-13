How Meghan Markle has made her temporary US base feel like home The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are staying in Tyler Perry's mansion

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been staying at Tyler Perry's mansion in Los Angeles throughout the coronavirus lockdown after travelling together from Canada to the United States with their son Archie at the end of March. Prince Harry and Meghan are believed to be staying at the £15million mansion until they find a permanent residence, and while it is only a temporary base, there's no doubt Meghan will have ensured it feels like home.

RELATED: Inside Tyler Perry's LA home where Prince Harry and Meghan are staying

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan's temporary US home

Judging by what we've seen and learned about Meghan's former houses including Frogmore Cottage and her home in Toronto, there are a few signature items she loves, which would be an effective way to make herself, Prince Harry and Archie feel at home wherever in the world they are.

GALLERY: Inside Meghan Markle's former Toronto home

One easy way Meghan creates a relaxing ambience in her homes is through fragrance; her previous Instagram posts showed how she had luxury diffusers and candles throughout her house, from brands including Diptyque, Le Labo and Tom Dixon.

Meghan is a big fan of candles and diffusers

Meghan and Harry even had Diptyque candles in their wedding venue, St. George's Chapel, so candles or room sprays from the brand would be an effective way to bring back happy memories.

Diptyque Figuier scented candle, £27, Net-a-Porter

The former Suits actress' Toronto home was always filled with vases of fresh flowers, with peonies a particular favourite of Meghan's. No doubt the same applies to her current residence, and you too can fill your home with colourful blooms with this beautiful pink peony and rose bouquet.

Pink peony and rose bouquet, from £42.99, Appleyard Flowers

Meghan shared regular glimpses inside her Toronto home on Instagram

Meghan reportedly took inspiration from the décor at Soho House when designing Frogmore Cottage, and also owns pieces from their homeware label, Soho Home, so perhaps she'll have incorporated some of that style into Tyler Perry's mansion with accessories such as blankets, or even bathrobes.

White house robe, £85, Soho Home

Of course, some of the most important things that will help the Duke and Duchess feel settled is simply being together with Archie, their pet dogs, Oz and Guy, and also being close to Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, who has also reportedly moved in with them.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.