Former Love Island star Dr. Alex George has spent the last 18 months converting a one-bedroom top floor flat into a luxury three-bedroom property and though he will be selling it and taking on another renovation project soon, the results are incredible. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the reality star shared before and after shots of the dramatic transformation with his 1.4 million followers - and we're officially impressed.

Dr. Alex has been renovating the property for 18 months

Posting photos of his newly renovated hallway and kitchen, Alex wrote: "Renovating my flat was a huge challenge and I have learned SO much along the way! I made many mistakes but ultimately got the job done in the end. I am proud of that. I explain why I had to make the difficult decision to sell my flat, the lessons I learned, and also future property plans in my latest YouTube video."

Dr. Alex posted photos of the dramatic transformation on Instagram

Since receiving an outpouring of praise from his followers, one wrote: "Looks lovely! It's always so rewarding to design something from scratch. You should be proud." "Is there anything you can't do?! Looks great, hope you're finding some downtime too at the moment," added another. Dr. Alex has, of course, been spending his days working on the frontlines for the NHS in a bid to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Alex posted a full tour of his ultra-modern flat on his YouTube channel. Featuring an open-plan living and kitchen area with an exposed brick wall and a Sonos surround sound system, there is also a 68-inch flatscreen TV that can be adjusted to face different angles.

Step into the kitchen and you'll find an island with a built-in wine and beer cooler, a farmhouse-inspired double basin within wooden worktops, and an induction hob with a built-in extractor fan. As for the copper-themed bathroom, Alex has installed an elevated freestanding bath worthy of a five-star hotel.

To get to the loft, Alex had a new spiral staircase built-in, complete with black railing. The loft space has been converted into a master suite with a king-sized bed and Velux windows with views of London - when can we move in?

