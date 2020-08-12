Lisa Faulkner reveals stunning garden feature at home with John Torode The couple live together in London

Lisa Faulkner has unveiled a beautiful trellis inside the garden she shares with her husband and MasterChef judge John Torode at their home in London.

John posed for a photo, which Lisa shared on her Instagram stories, in front of the feature, showing that it forms an entire fence at one side of their outdoor space. Various plants and flowers are positioned in front, including one that sits along the top edge. John, meanwhile, sat on a sand coloured sofa with woven arms, a wooden base, and sand linen cushions.

Lisa also shared a selfie of herself outside with the caption, "Breakfast in the garden!" It revealed that there is a curved mirror mounted on one wooden panel within the trellis, while a green wooden bench is seen in the corner of the image.

In April, Australian chef John revealed a first glimpse of the trellis, when he showed off the blooming clematis plant growing across it.

An additional photo showing the couple's impressive outdoor pizza oven unveiled a peek at the trellis in the background, where Lisa had rested her bike. It looks as though the design is much taller than a traditional trellis, with plants climbing high for as much privacy as possible.

At the back of the garden, there is a raised grass area with a wooden shed, and a large blue flower pot at one side.

Lisa previously snapped John in front of the shed, and shared that their outdoor space made John feel "very zen".

The couple met on Celebrity MasterChef in 2010, and have been living together for several years. They often share glimpses of other areas inside, including their beautiful kitchen where they have been hosting virtual cooking sessions during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as their cosy living room.

