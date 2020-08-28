Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland's home revealed: what it's really like See where the Duchess of Sussex's mother lives

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland will no doubt be spending a lot of time at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new home in Montecito, California, after the couple relocated to the US from England earlier this year, but Doria also has her very own house in the state. Here's everything you need to know.

Where does Meghan Markle's mother live?

Doria Ragland lives in a house in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles. It is located between Culver City and Inglewood, just east of Los Angeles International Airport.

Meghan Markle's mother's home

How much did Meghan Markle's mother's house cost?

Doria inherited the home from her father when he passed away in 2011, and thus Doria did not pay for the property. Nonetheless, according to a listing on Zillow, it is worth an estimated £678,000, which is the equivalent of £2630 rent per month.

What is it like inside Meghan Markle's mother's house?

Zillow states that the property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms across 1400 square feet. Details of the interiors have been kept tightly under wraps, but if the design of Meghan's former homes are anything to go by, it is likely that Doria will have gone for a muted aesthetic.

Meghan Markle's mother Doria lives in View Park-Windsor Hills in LA

Will Meghan Markle's mother move into Meghan and Harry's new house?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new property has its very own guest house, with plenty of space for Doria. While it is yet to have been confirmed whether or not she has moved in, it is likely that she will spend plenty of time there, so that she can see her grandson Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Doria's home is approximately a one hour and 30-minute drive away from Meghan and Harry's new house, which is considerably less than the 10 hour flight time they would endure between Los Angeles and London, when the couple lived at Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate.

