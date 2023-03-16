Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix mansion is up for sale for $33.5m The Duke and Duchess of Sussex filmed their Netflix documentary in the beautiful home

Remember that minor Netflix documentary the Duke and Duchess of Sussex created that flew totally under the radar? Well, the house in which it was filmed has been listed online by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. The beautiful Montecito home is on the market at $33.5 million, having been opened up to the public in Harry & Meghan.

Built in 2006, the mega mansion boasts six bedrooms, 13,599 square feet, seascape and mountain views, numerous terraces, a chandelier and towering arched windows. Fans caught a glimpse inside the stunning residence as Meghan filmed in the property for the show’s interviews and royal scoops. See inside the couple's actual home in the clip below...

WATCH: Meghan Markle waves off Prince Harry from entrance of grand home



The main house includes a pool, a hot tub, a bar, a gym, a games room and a cinema room. Two acres of grounds encompass the building, which is further lined by romantic palm trees and whimsical vines, a vegetable garden and citrus orchards. There is even a coop for chickens - just like the one in Meghan and Harry's real home.

The stunning Montecito house was used to film Harry & Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Montecito in 2020 where they lived for a few months at Tyler Perry’s home before buying their own house.

The property is situated in the Californian hills

The Santa Barbara-based home is situated in a location renowned for its secluded hillside estates that promise the utmost privacy, and thus have attracted a whole host of celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres, who own homes there. Harry and Meghan's property is situated on a private road with a lengthy driveway and large security gates.

The residence boasts state-of-the-art interiors

Since moving in, the couple have added their own personal touches throughout, with a grand piano given to them as a housewarming gift by Tyler Perry in their living room, and Soho House rose-water candles to scent each room.

Marble floors and chandeliers are just a handful of exquisite home features

The space includes a library, an office, a spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, a gym, an arcade, a cinema, a wine cellar and a garage with space for five cars.

The outdoor pool is lined with mown lawns and palm trees

It's easy to see why Harry and Meghan are so enamored with the property. Featuring everything from a spa and tennis court to an outdoor pool and even a private playground for their children Archie and Lilibet to enjoy, it has all the couple could possibly want – and more.

The home is listed with Ryan Malmsten of Santa Barbara Brokers. Photos by Jim Bartsh.

