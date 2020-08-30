Sarah Ferguson reveals just how big her garden at Royal Lodge is – take a look inside The Duchess of York lives in Windsor with ex-husband Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson has delighted fans after sharing a new look inside her never-ending garden at Royal Lodge, where Princess Beatrice's royal wedding reception took place in July.

The Duchess of York took to Instagram to share a photo of herself standing outside behind a wooden gate, which led out to an expansive ground.

VIDEO: Sarah Ferguson transforms home into Disney scene

The mother-of-two was pictured standing next to a makeshift theatre and was holding onto the book, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, as part of her Story Time with Fergie and Friends initiative.

In the caption, Prince Andrew's ex-wife wrote: "Today at 4pm on @storytimewithfergieandfriends I am going to be reading Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Part 2 by Ruth Brocklehurst and Gill Doherty and my guest friend is @grcliff."

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet photo, with one writing: "Love your work Sarah," while another wrote: "You will make an amazing grandmother one day." A third added: "Keep being you Sarah."

Sarah set up Story Time with Fergie and Friends at the start of the coronavirus pandemic as a way to help entertain children in these uncertain times.

Sarah Ferguson shared a new photo inside the large grounds of Royal Lodge

The children's author has been joined by many of her famous friends during her daily reading sessions, as well as her own daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

During the pandemic, Sarah was joined by Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank at Royal Lodge, while Beatrice isolated with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his mum in Chipping Norton.

Sarah opened up about her time in lockdown during an appearance on Darton Harris' podcast, City Island Podcast, in May.

Sarah has been entertaining children with stories during the coronavirus pandemic

She said: "During this lockdown period I've really loved spending more time with Eugenie and Jack. My daughter got married to Jack in, oh goodness, was it last October? No, it was October before, heavens! And so, of course once she's gone to get married they live away.

"So, I haven't seen her so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her. And, first time in 30 years I even baked a lemon drizzle cake with her, so the first thing is that it's fantastic."

The mother-of-two inside her conservatory at Royal Lodge

Since then, the Yorks came together with some close friends and family, including the Queen and Prince Philip, to celebrate Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding in July.

The special day was kept private but the happy couple released several photos to the public, including a sweet picture of the bride and groom with Beatrice's grandparents.

