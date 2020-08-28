David Beckham shows off incredible home bar, and we're envious David and Victoria Beckham share three lavish homes

David Beckham is all set for a fun bank holiday weekend, whatever the weather, as he proved on Instagram.

The retired footballer took to the social media site to share a new selfie which showed him looking at the camera.

There was a neon sign saying "Bar" behind him and a can of Haig Club Scotch and a refreshing looking drink with a straw and some ice in it were perched on the sign.

The dad-of-four captioned the image: "Home bar [green tick emoji]. Bank Holiday weekend ready @haigclub."

David is a partner in the spirits company, which is the official whisky of the football club he co-owns, Inter Miami.

The star's fans were impressed with his home bar set up, with several posting fire and heart-eyes emojis in response.

Other followers expressed a desire to join David in a quick tipple. They included his daughter Harper's godfather, hairdresser to the stars Ken Paves, who commented: "I need a drink!"

Another wrote: "It’s time for a nice Moscow mule," while two cheeky fans teased: "Time shall I pop round?" and simply: "Invite?"

David proudly showed off his home bar on Instagram

David and his wife, fashion designer Victoria, have homes around the world.

Over the last few months the couple have showed off many of the gorgeous features of their London, Cotswolds, and Miami mansions – all of which have gorgeous pools

The family also recently enjoyed a holiday in Greece alongside David's mum and Victoria's parents, where they stayed in a spectacular villa.

The Beckham clan, with the exception of oldest son Brooklyn, 21, spent lockdown in the Cotswolds, where they enjoyed many walks in the local woodland as well as home movie nights.

After restrictions eased, Brooklyn was reunited with his parents, as well as siblings Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine.

The family had a lot to celebrate, as the budding photographer arrived with his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz, and the pair soon went public with their engagement.

Perhaps David will raise a glass to the happy couple at his bar!

