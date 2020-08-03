Sarah Ferguson has shared another look inside the stunning grounds at Royal Lodge, where Princess Beatrice's royal wedding reception took place in June. The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself sitting on a bench outside while clutching onto the children's book Boodie to the Rescue, to promote her latest episode of Storytime with Fergie and Friends. Behind her, Princess Eugenie's personalised swing from her childhood was visible, as was another bench further up the garden. The spacious outside area has plenty of impressive features which were enjoyed by both Beatrice and Eugenie during their childhood, including a miniature thatched cottage playhouse, which was passed down to them from the Queen.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's videographer shares touching details from royal wedding

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice's wedding

The garden at Royal Lodge provided the ideal place for Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to host their socially-distanced party after saying 'I do' on Friday 17 July.

The low-key wedding reception saw 14 of the couple's friends attend. According to The Sun, the celebration was held outside the property, complying with social distancing rules, and it featured a marquee named 'The Duke of York' which was filled with sofas, a jukebox, draft beer, and a dartboard. They also offered guests specialty cocktails and bespoke catering.

READ: How Meghan Markle will celebrate her 39th birthday with Prince Harry and baby Archie

Sarah Ferguson shared a new glimpse inside the grounds at Royal Lodge

The bride and groom had clearly thought of everything and even hired a bouncy castle which was no doubt enjoyed by Edoardo's four-year-old son Wolfie.

Guests stayed until the early hours of Saturday and conveniently slept in glamping pods that had been set up on the grounds of Sarah and Prince Andrew's Windsor home.

Both Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie had their wedding receptions inside their childhood garden

Beatrice and Edoardo were believed to have originally invited over 100 family and friends, but were forced to reduce their numbers amid the coronavirus pandemic. A statement released by the royal family conceded that it was kept to "close family", with the Queen and Prince Philip in attendance.

Beatrice's parents Sarah and Prince Andrew also enjoyed the big day, as well as other family members including Eugenie, Edoardo's parents Nikki Shale and Alex Mapelli Mozzi, his four-year-old son and his niece and nephew, Coco and Freddie.

Following their special day, Beatrice and Edoardo enjoyed a low-key honeymoon. According to the Mail on Sunday, the happy couple were spotted by a tourist as they drove a small car absolutely packed with belongings in the south of France.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.