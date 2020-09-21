Inside BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty's beautiful garden

Naga Munchetty regularly reveals glimpses inside her home on social media, and there's one area she appears particularly proud of – her garden.

The BBC Breakfast host lives in Hertfordshire with her husband James Haggar and their pet cats, and it appears that when they're not out playing golf, they love nothing more than spending time in their garden – whether it's for a workout or to relax in the sun.

Naga showcased an area of her garden when she undertook a skipping challenge in April. The 45-year-old has a large patio where she exercised, with a lime green plant pot next to the lawn.

Other photos shared by Naga revealed that she has painted her fence green and has a few trees and plants in a border alongside her lawn. Meanwhile, in one corner of the garden, the couple have painted their shed in a complementing shade of sage green.

The garden is accessed via a set of double doors from Naga's living room, a space she has previously unveiled in a photoshoot. It has wooden floors and white walls, and furniture include two cream leather sofas, a matching cream leather armchair, and a glass coffee table with a marble base in the middle of the room.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2016, Naga opened up about her home life and how she likes to spend her time indoors. "I moved to this house six years ago with my husband James Haggar, a TV director," she explained. "And if I'm not away working I'll be curled up on this sofa most nights watching TV and stroking my two Siamese cats, Kinky and Ronnie.

"I was born and bred in south London, so living in Hertfordshire is a big change and I love it.

"I can look out of the window and see nothing but fields and I feel very safe here. I wanted a dog, but it wouldn't fit our lifestyle, so we got the cats and they're our pride and joy."

