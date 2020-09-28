10 royals who have grown up at Kensington Palace like Princess Eugenie's royal baby Kensington Palace has been the childhood home of many royals

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are set to welcome their first baby together in early 2021, and will raise the newborn in their marital home, Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace.

GALLERY: Who lives at Kensington Palace? From Princess Eugenie to Kate Middleton

Their baby won't be the first to grow up within the royal residence; from Eugenie's cousins Princes William and Harry to Queen Victoria, see which other royals have called Kensington Palace their childhood home…

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were primarily based at Anmer Hall in Norfolk during the early years of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's lives, but maintained Apartment 1A as their base in London for official royal duties.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside the most beautiful royal residences

However, in 2017 the Cambridges moved to London full-time in order to increase their official royal duties and to allow Prince George to start school in the capital. It means that Prince William and Kate's eldest children have still spent most of their lives residing at Kensington Palace, while their youngest son, Prince Louis, has lived there since his birth in 2018.

STORY: Princess Eugenie's royal baby will share a special bond with the Cambridges

Prince William and Kate are raising their children at Kensington Palace

Princes William and Harry

Princes William and Harry were raised in Apartments 8 and 9 at Kensington Palace, and attended nursery and junior school nearby before going to Eton College.

Princes William and Harry grew up at Kensington Palace

According to biographer Andrew Morton, the palace was a "children's paradise" with its long passageways, a helicopter pad, and many outdoor gardens, including one on the roof where the family spent many hours.

MORE: Inside Princess Diana's private home at Kensington Palace

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor

Lady Gabriella and Lord Frederick Windsor lived in Apartment 10

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent raised their children Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor in Apartment 10 at Kensington Palace. The couple have lived in the five-bedroom, five-reception room apartment since the seventies, and were once neighbours with Princess Diana.

Lady Sarah Chatto and David Armstrong-Jones

Apartment 1A was also the childhood home of Princess Margaret's children

Prince William and Kate's family home was once the residence of Princess Margaret, her husband Antony Armstrong-Jones, and their children – Lady Sarah Chatto and David Armstrong-Jones. The couple moved into their 20-room residence after they married, and both of their children were raised there.

RELATED: Where does the royal family live?

Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria was born and christened in Kensington Palace in 1819, and news of her accession to the throne in 1837 was brought to her there by the Lord Chamberlain and the Archbishop of Canterbury. However, Victoria chose to reign from Buckingham Palace, and moved there after carrying out extensive renovation work.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.