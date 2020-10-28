Today's Hoda Kotb shares glimpse inside garden at home in New York The TV presenter lives with fiancé Joel Schiffman and daughters Hayley Joy and Hope Catherine

Hoda Kotb has two impressive properties in New York, including a four-bedroom waterfront home in Long Island, where she spends a lot of her downtime with her family.

MORE: Hoda Kotb shares heartbreaking post and is inundated with supportive messages

The beautiful home features a huge backyard, and back in August during her time off from TODAY, Hoda shared a glimpse inside the spacious area as she gave her fiancé Joel Schiffman a haircut outside.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram to share a picture of herself posing with a razor while Joel sat in the chair. The photo also gave fans a look inside the garden, which features a stone pavement and a decorative trellis, allowing for maximum privacy.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb opens up about horrific parenting shame

Hoda and Joel also have an apartment in Upper Manhattan, which is within easy reach to the TODAY show studios.

The talented author lives with Joel and their two young daughters Haley Joy, three, and one-year-old Hope Catherine.

Hoda Kotb inside her garden at her family home

It's been an eventful time for Hoda and Joel, who were set to get married in the summer, but were forced to postpone their special day due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The couple were hoping to get married in Mexico, but are now planning on a wedding closer to home, and hope to tie the knot in New York when they can do so safely.

MORE: Hoda Kotb reveals upsetting news about her wedding

READ: Hoda Kotb shares stunning photo from special wedding

"Of course it will still be a beach wedding," the presenter told People at the beginning of October. "We'll probably do it somewhere around New York."

Hoda and Joel Schiffman with their two daughters

Hoda added that the ceremony will likely be "a little more intimate" than they had planned originally. "I think, just because, why would we (travel), given what's happening? And I don't know how quickly people are going to be able to travel again," she said.

Hoda and Joel were due to get married in the summer

The star had told Entertainment Today in August that it was a "super bummer" that she had to delay her big day, but that she was looking forward to it happening in the future when it was safer to do so.

MORE: Hoda Kotb makes major decision about wedding to Joel Shiffman

The star had kept her original location under wraps, although she told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on The Ellen Show in June that it was "our favourite place on earth".

The Today show host is now planning on getting married in New York

Joel got down on one knee during the couple's romantic holiday last year. Discussing the special moment on Today with Hoda & Jenna shortly afterwards, the star revealed: "We ended up having a little dinner on the beach.

MORE: What is Today show host Hoda Kotb's net worth?

"And he was like, 'I have something else I would like to say,' and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, 'Would you be my wife?'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.