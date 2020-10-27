Ed Sheeran's extravagant home could lose huge value As Ed Sheeran is crowned the richest UK star under 30 his Suffolk home loses £1million

Ed Sheeran shares his Suffolk home with wife Cherry Seaborn and newborn daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. The singer-songwriter has recently been crowned the richest UK star under the age of 30 by Heat magazine, with an estimated worth of £210 million.

However, research conducted by money.co.uk and Housebuyers4u indicates that his mammoth Suffolk estate in Framlingham has actually lost £1million in value due to its extensive bespoke renovations.

Ed’s Suffolk home, which is nicknamed ‘Sheeranville’ has made multiple headlines for its huge renovations. The estate cost a whopping £4million to create and it includes a lake, a treehouse, an underground music room, a chapel and even a pub.

The estate agent, Paul Gibbens of Housebuyers4u said: "The evaluation revealed that because the estate is so bespoke and unique to Ed’s taste, it could have a negative impact on the sale price, and the cost of reverting any of the features could be hefty."



The quaint village in Suffolk where Ed lives

Ed spent £2million converting his grade II listed barn into his very own pub. He was required to use bricks and tiles that were in-keeping with the original look of the barn but it emerged he did not obtain planning permission for the 16ft sign he decided to place on its exterior. Ed has since been granted retrospective permission to keep the sign up.

The singer also owns a London pub called Bertie Blossoms, located in Notting Hill.

It was a rocky road for Ed and his beloved chapel, as the planning permission was originally rejected. But according to Forbes it was granted by East Suffolk Council in 2019, thanks to a redesign of the structure.



The local church in the village near where Ed has build his own place of worship

The boat-shaped building is to be "a place of retreat for contemplation and prayer, for religious observance, celebration of key life and family milestones, marriages, christenings and so forth", according to Ed’s application.

The addition of a cinema set the star back £55,000 and the treehouse cost almost £50,000 to construct. There are also underground tunnels which connect various areas of the estate – a feature that is favoured by the Beckhams too.



Framlingham is the village where Ed Sheeran lives when in Suffolk

The upkeep and ongoing maintenance of an estate this size is thought to be another factor which could deter future buyers. The value is expected to now be around £3million, which is a huge 25 per cent decrease on what the estate was originally purchased for.

