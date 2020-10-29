Sir Mo Farah’s family home revealed: See inside Newly-announced I'm A Celebrity star Mo Farah spent the pandemic at his family home in London

Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah lives with his wife Tania, step-daughter Rhianna, daughters Aisha and Amani and son Hussein. While he will shortly be relocating to Wales for a stint on I’m a Celebrity, we take a look at the vast London home he shares with his family.

READ: All the details about Mo joining the Im a Celeb line up

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mo Farah has a treadmill in his living room!

When wife Tania posted an Instagram ad about cleaning, we were able to look inside the family’s kitchen. The video revealed a large marble island, built-in white cupboards and a display area with glass shelves and ornaments. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Mo commends Tania for looking after the household: "I don’t know how she does it.”



Mo and Tania in their modern family kitchen

In an interview with Athletics Weekly, Mo shared an insight into home life: "We’re lucky that we have space in our back yard so we can do stuff with the kids."



Mo Farah and his kids enjoy using the large garden for football and games

His London home boasts a huge garden which we have seen on his son’s Instagram page and clips of Mo’s YouTube videos reveal the family utilising the impressive outdoor pool.



Mo's wife Tania enjoy a dip in the family's pool

REVEALED: Mo Farah's wife Tania shared unseen wedding snap

MORE: Top tips for running a fast 10K from Mo Farah himself

In a video Mo shared on his YouTube channel, the athlete showed off his Fifa computer game skills while in his living room. Behind the star, we could see his modern L-shaped sofa and a collection of his trophies along the windowsill. In another celebration of his achievements, photographs of Mo in his running kit are hung upon the walls.



Mo shared a glimpse into his living room where he also trains

One corner of Mo’s living room is his gym set-up, with a rowing machine and treadmill. In the Athletics Weekly interview, Mo confessed: "Most people like to go outside, and they can’t stand the treadmill. But for me, I love the treadmill.

The kids are always in here now, sometimes hanging upside down from the treadmill!"



Tania also uses the treadmill in the living room

Mo, who was knighted as Sir Mo Farah in 2017, has travelled around the world attending training camps, and the family even relocated to Portland, Oregon at one point. The pandemic has allowed him to spend an extended period of time at his family home in London.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.