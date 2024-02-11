Holly Willoughby's bizarre lunar gardening hobby at family home

When not hosting Dancing on Ice, it appears Holly Willoughby can be found undertaking a spot of gardening, but not in the usual way.

The former This Morning presenter, 42, runs a lifestyle brand called Wylde Moon and recently went public with her love of gardening, lunar gardening, that is, from her stunning £3 million London home that she shares with her husband Daniel Baldwin and their three children Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, eight.

The article titled 'How Lunar Gardening can encourage your garden to flourish' details how tending to your garden at certain astrological moments can help it to thrive, reassuring readers that it isn't a case of scurrying around your garden in the dead of night, as amusing an image as that may be.

"An optimal time for weeding, and garden control is when the moon is in Leo, Aquarius and Virgo and Gemini," details Wylde Moon. "Prune during Leo, Aries, and Sagittarius during the Waxing Moon to encourage growth, or during the Waning Moon to discourage growth."

For those less astrologically orientated than the TV star, the Waxing Moon is when the sun and Earth are on opposite sides of the moon, meaning it is impossible to see the moon from Earth. 'Waxing' means growing in visibility, whilst the Waning Moon is the opposite - the moon is decreasing in visibility from Earth.

According to the brand, this would mean planting above-ground crops, like strawberries, during the Waxing Moon phase, and holding off until the Waning Moon phase to plant below-ground crops like root vegetables, with the disclaimer that the Moon's effects on soil moisture are "likely to be very subtle".

Optimum pruning time according to Wylde Moon During Leo: 23 July - 22 August During Aries: 21 March - 19 April During Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Holly's wellness brand speaks a lot about using the moon to your advantage. In another post, she tells readers: "Taking part in a Full Moon Ritual can help you realign with the rhythm of the universe and rebalance. Think of a Full Moon like a lunar sigh; a cosmic wave breaking and releasing all the energy it has gathered."

Holly's five-step full moon ritual starts with "cleansing your body, your mind, and your space, ridding yourself of any negative energy that may have attached itself to you."

She then goes on to say that this is the best time to recharge your crystals – "Lay them out under the light of the moon – whether inside on a windowsill or outside under the night sky – and let all that glorious lunar energy work its magic."

Then it's all about a hot bath - a wellness ritual we can all get behind. Wylde Moon says that "as the moon’s gravitational pull governs the oceans, it is said that submerging yourself in water on a Full Moon is the perfect time to absorb her powerful energy."

Once relaxed, let all the stress go, according to the Wylde Moon blog."Take the time to write down a list of things that no longer serve you in life, and under the Full Moon, express out loud that you release them."

And finally, Holly proves her ways as a keen manifester in the advice to "cultivate self-love and work on shifting into a positive mindset of abundance, whilst not forgetting to practice gratitude for everything that’s good for you right now."

Getting outside is clearly important to Holly for her own sense of wellbeing. Following her shock exit from This Morning she was seen on Instagram cultivating a beautiful garden with bountiful hydrangeas.