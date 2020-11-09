Kate Middleton's £4.7million family home where Prince William stayed will blow your mind The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge previously stayed at Bucklebury Manor with Prince George

Kate Middleton's parents live at Bucklebury Manor, a 7-bedroom Grade II-listed Georgian property in Berkshire. Carole and Michael Middleton bought the home in 2012 for £4.7million, after deeming their £1.5million property (named Oak Acre) in the same Berkshire village less secure. The couple felt their new house, Bucklebury Manor, to offer better privacy, and it has certainly served its purpose.

Between Kate, her brother James and their parents, the family have revealed little of the home, but an Instagram post shared by fan account @_duchesskatemiddleton gives unprecedented access.

The post shows two living rooms, featuring a muted colour scheme, a selection of armchairs and two traditional log fireplaces, the kitchen with a large wooden dining table, and the conservatory with enormous Velux windows and floor-to-ceiling windows.

As well as seven bedrooms, the home also has five reception rooms including an entrance hall, a drawing room, a dining room, a library and a sitting room.

Kate's brother James Middleton also gave a look at the garden when he filmed a video of himself shaving his beard in the space. As the camera panned to face his fiancée, Alizee Thevenet, he inadvertently showed the patio with a grey outdoor dining table and various bushes. The clip also showed creeper plants on the rear walls of the building.

Carole and Michael Middleton previously lived at Oak Acre in Bucklebury

In total, the grounds surrounding the home rack up an impressive 18 acres and include a tennis court and outdoor swimming pool.

Bucklebury Manor also served as the location for Pippa Middleton and James Matthews's wedding reception in May 2017.

Kate and Prince William's first family portrait with Prince George at Bucklebury Manor

Kate stayed at the home with Prince William for several months following the birth of Prince George in 2013, and even shared their first official family portrait from the garden of the estate. The images showed an extensive lawn, lined with tall trees and bushes.

