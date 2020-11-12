Currys' Black Friday sale is on NOW – with major discounts on Mrs Hinch’s favourite vacuum and more 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black Friday sales are usually accompanied by wild rushes and massive crowds but this year, with social distancing measures and lockdowns still in place, the best place to catch the biggest and best Black Friday deals is right from your home! And one of the most highly-anticipated online sales taking place on Black Friday 2020, 27 November, is at Currys PC World, where we are expecting major discounts on everything the retailer is known for, from mobiles to TVs, grooming tools to video game consoles.

Black Friday is an especially great day to get major bargains on those big-ticket items that you've been saving up for or waiting to catch a great deal on. Want to hear about Currys PC deals first? Sign up for their Black Friday updates on currys.co.uk

But guess what? Currys ALREADY has Black Friday prices thanks to 'Black Tag' discounts on everything from TVs to appliances, from top brands like Bosch, JVC and even the Shark vacuums made popular by Mrs Hinch.

SHARK Flexology Cordless Vacuum, was £549 NOW £349, Currys

And here’s a Black Friday shopping tip: on 27 November, we recommend checking Currys PC World online for deals very early. Last year the site hit a record number of Black Friday shoppers as early as 9am!

The best deals in Currys early Black Friday sale

Currys has not just lowered some items to Black Friday prices, but also guarantees that if they lower the prices further on Black Friday, they'll refund the difference. You'll find some great deals on:

These are some of our favourite deals with the best discounts:

TASSIMO by Bosch Coffee Machine, was £89.99 NOW £29, Currys

FITBIT Inspire 2 & Nest, more colours available, was £138.99 NOW £89.99, Currys

MARSHALL Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, was £129 NOW £49, Currys

JVC LT-43C700 43" Smart Full HD LED TV, Was £319.99 NOW £219, Currys

LG Spin Washing Machine - Graphite, Was £549.99 NOW £399, Currys

What will be on sale at Currys on Black Friday?

The Playstation 5 and Xbox One X may be topping Currys pre-order wish lists, but don't forget about earlier video game console models which will likely be seeing major deals. It might be the perfect time to pick up a PS4 or Xbox One at an irresistible discount

When it comes to smartphones, look out for discounts on Android and iPhones, and as far as appliances, you can expect savings on everything from fridges to dishwashers, and everything in between including ovens, washing machines, kitchen gadgets and more.

RELATED:

The best Black Friday sales and deals you need to know about

Black Friday vs Amazon Prime Day: When is the best time to shop?

The best Black Friday deals at Argos

And don't forget to think about Christmas gifts! We expect smart watches to be very big on everyone's wish lists this year, along with Bluetooth speakers and fitness trackers, all of which can be found at Currys PC.

When does Currys' Black Friday sale end?

The Currys Black Friday sale ends at midnight on 27 November – but it's not the only day for deals to mark on your calendar. Don't forget to also get back online on Cyber Monday – another massive shopping day – on 30 November that will see more fab deals at Currys PC and more of your favourite retailers.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.