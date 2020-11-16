Prince Harry & Meghan's £11.2million house is full of hidden references - see inside The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito, California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially bought their first home together in California in June 2020, where they live with their son Archie. A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news to HELLO!, saying, "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family." Naturally, the property is one of the most mind blowing you'll ever see, and it's designed with several sentimental features. Take a look...

The Duchess of Sussex first unveiled the couple's living room during a surprise appearance on America's Got Talent. In the background there were several references to Meghan and Harry's lives. In a stack of books, A Photographer's Life; 1990-2005 by Annie Leibovitz, the celebrity photographer who has captured portraits of the Queen, Harry's grandmother, is visible.

The couple also own Women: National Geographic Image Collection, a photography collection which "reveals the lives of women from around the globe, accompanied by revelatory new interviews and portraits of contemporary trailblazers including Oprah Winfrey, Jane Goodall and Christiane Amanpour."

The prints seen on the wall behind Meghan, meanwhile, were also reported to have been gifted to them by their close friend Oprah Winfrey.

The couple also gave another glimpse of their living room, showing a wooden side table and two house plants.

Shortly after, Meghan and Harry appeared in another video call from the same spot, when they had added a celestine crystal to the dresser behind them. The stone is believed to be "best used for pursuing spiritual strength" and "gaining understanding and promoting inner peace", and is also "used as a focus point of meditation, prayer or mindfulness". In Meghan's former lifestyle blog The Tig, she affirmed that meditation became "the quietude that rocked my world".

The couple also have more artwork on show elsewhere in the property, reading 'I love California'. The US is obviously close to Meghan's heart as it is where she grew up and her mother Doria Ragland still lives there, while Harry's late mother Princess Diana was also said to have been considering a move there. Here's everything else you need to know about the property...

Where is Harry and Meghan's new home?

It's located in Montecito in Santa Barbara. The neighbourhood is renowned for its secluded hillside estates that promise the utmost privacy, and thus have attracted a whole host of celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres, who own homes there. Harry and Meghan's property is situated on a private road with a lengthy driveway and large security gates.

Prince Harry and Meghan have moved to Montecito with son Archie

How much did Harry and Meghan's new home cost?

According to TMZ, the Duke and Duchess spent £11.2million on the property. Such a hefty price tag got them 18,000 square feet on five acres of land.

What is it like inside Harry and Meghan's new home?

Inside, the house has a grand total of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Reports say that there is also a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, which Harry and Meghan will no doubt use for other members of the family and especially Meghan's mother Doria, who lives close by in Los Angeles and is believed to have already visited the home.

Meghan's mother Doria lives nearby

The main house includes a library, an office, a spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, a gym, a games room, an arcade, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and a garage with space for five cars.

Outside, there is endless lawn space with tiered rose gardens, a tennis court, a tea house, a children's cottage and a large outdoor pool.

