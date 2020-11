Inside Kate Middleton's £1.88million flat during her twenties where Prince William stayed The Duchess of Cambridge shared the home with her sister Pippa

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, now lives in an enormous 20-room home at Kensington Palace (though the family also have their country estate Anmer Hall in Norfolk), but before she became a member of the royal family, Kate shared an apartment on Old Church Street in Chelsea, London, with her sister Pippa Middleton.

Of course, Kate moved out once she married Prince William in April 2011, but the property was certainly fit for a Duchess. Her parents Michael and Carole Middleton bought the property for the sisters for £780,000 back in 2002 and put it up for sale for £1.95million in 2018, but it sold for £1.88million in September 2019.

Kate previously lived in this home on Old Church Street in Chelsea, London. Credit: Knight Frank

The home is formed of three storeys with three bedrooms (one master suite with an en-suite), two bathrooms, a large living room, dining room, kitchen and a guest bathroom. The bedrooms were all situated on the very top floor.

As for décor, the palatial design suggests Kate has always had regal taste. The bright and airy dining room features wainscoting, a chair rail and a built-in bookcase, alongside a classic oak dining table and matching chairs upholstered in cream. The kitchen was fitted with similarly traditional oak cabinets and black and white tiles.

On the second floor, the living and dining room bleed into one another, while a patterned rug and curtains resemble the design that Kate and Prince William now have at their home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace. The bedrooms maintain the same traditional design with cream walls and carpet.

The design inside Kate's former home is almost identical to their current home at Kensington Palace

Now, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share their home with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while Kate's sister Pippa lives close by to their former Chelsea property at a £17million mansion with her husband James Matthews and their son Arthur.

