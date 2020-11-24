Rachel Avery
The Queen's weekend residence Windsor Castle will re-open for visitors once the UK coronavirus lockdown ends – but the Christmas festivities will begin later than last year.
Sandringham may be where The Queen's resides at Christmas, but that does not stop the Her Majesty putting on an impressive festive display at Windsor Castle each year. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festivities at the castle have been delayed and will not begin until 3 December – whereas last year the fun began on the earlier date of 30 November.
'Christmas at Windsor Castle' will run 3 December 2020 - 4 Jan 2021, and it will involve all the usual delights. The main attraction being the 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir tree in St George's Hall, which will have been taken from Windsor Great Park and decorated accordingly.
The painstaking work of decorating a tree of such scale with over 20,000 twinkling lights will take around 13 hours of work for The Queen's employees.
The incredible Christmas tablescape at Windsor Castle
In the State Dining Room, the grandeur will continue as the table will be laid with silver-gilt pieces from the spectacular Grand Service commissioned by George IV and still used today by The Queen and her guests at State Banquets.
It will provide an ideal festive day out for families and on Saturdays, there will be festive storytelling and craft activities specifically for children.
The Queen addressed the nation from Windsor Castle in 2019
The oldest and largest occupied castle in the world has been home to 39 monarchs. During the 1960s, when Her Majesty's children were small, many royal Christmases were celebrated at Windsor Castle.
The Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle was the backdrop of The Queen's 2019 Christmas address to the nation.
