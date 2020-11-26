Shirlie Kemp shares her hilarious (and very relatable) garden fail TOWIE star Billie Faiers has had a very similar issue

Martin Kemp and wife Shirlie have an impeccably beautiful home in Hertfordshire and their outdoor space literally looks like a scene from a fairytale – but Shirlie has admitted to having a big fail when she ordered an outdoor lantern and it arrived in miniature size.

WATCH: Shirlie Kemp admits her garden fail

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the singer told fans: "I wanted more lanterns, so I thought I bought a few more and this came…maybe the smallest lantern in the world."

Shirlie then panned the camera from her existing chrome lantern to the tiny one that had just arrived in the post and the size difference was clear.

Shirlie wasn't pleased when a mini lantern arrived in the post

She then admitted: "I did not read the description very well," clearly having not checked the measurements in the small print.

Despite not having any more lanterns to add to her fairytale garden, the images on Shirlie's Instagram have astounded her adoring fans.

Shirlie enjoys making her garden a floral haven

Comments include: "Love the displays you have in your garden" and "You always have such lovely photos of your garden… makes me wanna sip tea in your back yard"[sic].

Shirlie has used fireplaces to bright up her garden

Shirlie has curated her back garden carefully and she uses upcycled fireplaces as floral displays – and the results are truly stunning.

Martin and Shirlie use their outdoor space for hosting

Her and husband Martin also have an outdoor open fire and a large table perfect for alfresco dining.



TOWIE star Billie Faiers also had a similar ordering fail

A similar ordering issue happened recently to TOWIE's Billie Faiers, when she ordered a gravy boat and the one that arrived was in fact smaller than her teacup. It turns out celebrities are just like us when it comes to snap online purchases!

