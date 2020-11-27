Best Argos Black Friday deals: the 2020 sales extravaganza starts now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year on both sides of the pond. There are some great deals to be had in retailers across all sectors – and close to the top of the list is Argos.

So what Black Friday deals are being offered up? From bargain TVs, gaming, toys, household appliances and laptops, there's something for everyone.

Black Friday 2019 was one of Argos’ biggest shopping days of the year, with 5.1 million online customers. In the first hour of the deals extravaganza, (9am-10am) there were 20 products ordered every second! Ready, steady, shop...

Argos Black Friday TV deals

If you're looking to upgrade your tech and entertainment systems this Black Friday with a shiny new TV, Argos have got some great deals on flat-screen TVs, Smart TVs and TVs with stunning 4K quality.

Samsung 55 Inch Smart 4K HDR LED TV, Black Friday price £399, was £479, Argos

This Samsung 55 inch Smart 4K HDR LED TV is now available for £399 – that's a massive £80 saving. The TV boasts crystal clear images and a super high resolution, perfect for movie fans and lovers of live sports.

NOW TV Stick-Entertainment, Sky Cinema & Sky Sports Day Pass, Black Friday price £19.99, was £29.99, Argos

Power up your new TV for epic entertainment. Just plug the NOW TV Smart Stick into your TV to stream over 1000 movies on demand, and get a 1 month Entertainment Pass, Sky Cinema Pass and a 1 day Sky Sports Pass.

Argos Black Friday tech deals

From smart tablets to the latest must-have headphones and Amazon Alexas, Argos has everything you need to fulfill your tech needs. Shop smart and pick up a tablet at a heavily discounted price this Black Friday.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet, Black Friday price £34.99, was £49.99, Argos

The Fire 7 is Amazon's best-selling tablet, boasting 16 GB of storage, 1 GB of RAM 0 - and it's hands-free with Alexa. Complete tasks, enjoy movies on the go, browse recipes or ask Alexa for the weather, all for the bargain price of £34.99.

Beats by Dre Studio 3 Wireless Headphones, Black Friday price £149.95, was 189.95, Argos

These Beats by Dre Studio 3 Wireless Headphones are proving very popular in the pre-Black Friday sale. The Bluetooth over-the-ear headphones feature the Apple W1 chip, promising Bluetooth connectivity and battery efficiency with all your favourite devices, plus 22 hours of battery life.

Argos Black Friday household appliance deals

Argos Black Friday deals include fridge freezers, cooking accessories and vacuum cleaners. Are you after a brand-new coffee maker to brighten up your mornings or just want a shiny new kettle to make yourself a brew? You’ll find these in their big Black Friday home appliance sale.

Dyson V7 Animal Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Black Friday price £199.99, was £299.99, Argos

We've got our eyes on this Dyson vacuum cleaner this year with a whopping saving of £100. With up to 30 minutes of run time, the super lightweight appliance deep cleans carpets and hard floors in an instant.

Ninja Foodi MINI 4.7L Multi Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, Black Friday price £129.99, was £169.99, Argos

Argos are offering their lowest price ever on this kitchen miracle. One pot does the lot - from spicy chilli to crispy chips, juicy burgers to freshly baked cakes and even a whole roast chicken, this nifty gadget is the perfect addition to your kitchen.

Argos Black Friday gaming deals

Whether you’re looking for the best offers on the newest consoles or deals to top up your game collection, chances are Argos will have a deal to suit you. They've got bargains on everything to big brand consoles to controllers, speakers and mics.

Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker, Black Friday price £24.00, was £49.00, Argos

The Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker allows you to stream your favourite music with the power of voice control, and can even turn off the lights. The Nest is compatible with hundreds of smart devices including thermostats and TVs.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt PS4 Game, Black Friday price £13.99, was £24.99, Argos

Know a video game lover? Argos has amazing deals on all the most popular names online - and this The Witcher 3 game will save your £11. The 'Wild Hunt' PS4 game has also won 'Game of the Year'.

Argos Black Friday beauty deals

Argos might not be your first port of all for all things beauty, but there are some fantastic deals on perfumes and electrical appliances like hair straighteners to be had.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette, Black Friday price £44.49, was £68.99, Argos

This Marc Jacobs Daisy perfume now has savings of £24.00. With top notes of wild strawberry, violet leaves and ruby red grapefruit, the popular fragrance would make the perfect gift for Christmas.

BaByliss 9000 Cordless Hair Straightener, Black Friday price £139.99, was £199, Argos

These BaByliss high-performance cordless straighteners are £60 cheaper this Black Friday. With exceptionally smooth-glide, ceramic floating plates, you'll be able to create an ultra-sleek finish or salon waves in a flash.

Argos Black Friday toy deals

You can pick up cut-price toys just in time for Christmas and that all-important visit from Santa Claus in Argos’ Black Friday toy sale. They are dropping deals on some of the biggest brands and names which are sure to feature on their Christmas lists; from Peppa Pig toys, Frozen 2 toys, Toy Story toys and more. There's up to a third off on most Lego sets too!

LEGO City Space Rocket n Launch Control Playset, Black Friday price, was £90.00, Argos

Save £20 on this LEGO City Space Rocket set, which features a multi-stage rocket, launchpad and rover complete with astronauts, scientists and robot figures. It's a sure-fire way to be the most popular family member at Christmas.

Argos Black Friday laptop deals

Argos has a good selection of laptops and tablets with cut prices up for grabs, whether you’re in the market for a good quality laptop for homeschooling or need an upgrade for work meetings.

Acer Spin 13 13.5in i5 8GB 128GB Chromebook - Iron, Black Friday price £599.99, was £699.99, Argos

Tech lovers are after the Acer Spin 13, which is lightning fast, no matter what task you need to complete. That's backed up with the latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity on-board, meaning you'll never have to worry about slowing down.

When do Argos Black Friday discounts end?

All Argos Black Friday offers end on Tuesday 1 December, after Cyber Monday. In order to get the best deals, create an Argos account now and sign up for email alerts over the weekend.

