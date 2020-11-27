Looking for Black Friday Homeware deals? These are the best we've found: John Lewis, Amazon & more – Updated

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

This year the holidays will be more about the comfort of home than a whirlwind of Christmas parties and socialising, so Black Friday is a great time to look for deals on homeware and home technology to make your living space more comfortable, cosy and convenient this festive season. We've rounded up some of the best of this week's offers from high street and online retailers including big sales and discounts at Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Amazon. You'll find great deals on furniture, kitchenware, home accessories, smart home tech and more.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the biggest, busiest shopping days of the year, ranked along with Super Saturday – the last weekend before Christmas – Amazon Prime Day and newcomer Singles Day. The day, which takes place annually the day after Thanksgiving, the fourth Thursday in November, has its roots in the United States. Historically, shoppers kicked off Christmas shopping the day after Thanksgiving, increasing sales and putting retailers' books firmly in the black.

This year, Black Friday takes place on 27 November, followed by traditional online shopping deals day Cyber Monday on the 29th. But with lockdown and social distancing in place, we won't see the usual headline-making images of shoppers rushing to the shops in person. Instead Black Friday 2020 is looking to be an even bigger online shopping day than in years past, with additional discounts and sales on everything – including homeware – also taking place on Cyber Monday.

Our guide to the best homeware deals

Whether you want a new sofa in time for Christmas or have your eye on new kitchen appliances to whip up some fabulous holiday meals at home, here is the definitive list of the BEST homeware Black Friday deals. Race you to the sales!

John Lewis Black Friday homeware deals – Selected home, furniture and electricals

John Lewis has hundreds of offers across its entire range, including home and furniture, and electricals. Highlights include saving £200 on Sony a 55A8 TV or £100 off the Dyson V8 Absolute Extra Vacuum Cleaner

De'Longhi Avvolta 2 4-Slice Toaster, was £110 NOW £64.99, John Lewis

Amazon Black Friday homeware deals – Home technology, cookware and more

Amazon's Black Friday Week runs through 30 November. If you've been debating getting smart home technology gadgets and devices like Amazon's popular Echo range, now's the time to do it with 50% off the Echo Show and the Echo Dot on sale for just £18.99, down from its original £39.99 price.

You can also find up to 40% off Mrs Hinch's fave Shark vacuums, up to 50% off Joe Wicks cookware, and huge savings on other big-name brands. While you're browsing, be sure to check out the quickly-changing home lightning deals that last just hours for jaw-dropping savings.

Joe Wicks cookware set, was £139.99 NOW £78.99, Amazon

eBay Black Friday homeware deals – Furniture and bedding

Bargain hunters' favourite eBay is offering up to 40% off sofas and chairs from now through Black Friday. Also check out the Bedroom event with up to 40% off, plus up to 60% off bedding and curtains.

Luxury faux fur blanket, more colours available, was £17.97 NOW £8.99, eBay

Marks & Spencer homeware deals – lighting, kitchenware, bedding and furniture

While it's not strictly a Black Friday sale, M&S is offering 40% off selected lighting, kitchenware and bedding, meaning you can get everything from cosy duvets to roasting trays to help you get ready for Christmas for less. You can also save on furniture, with a 10% discount if you spend £499 and 20% off when you spend at least £999.

Percale 300 Thread Count Pillowcase, was £20 NOW £8, Marks & Spencer

The White Company Black Friday homeware deals - home decor

With 'The White Weekend' deals you get 20% of everything with the discount code MAGICAL20 and you can also shop bedding at up to 40% off in The White Company's sale section.

Clarendon Duvet Cover was £350 NOW £175, The White Company

Harvey Nichols Black Friday homeware deals

While luxury retailer Harvey Nichols hasn't unveiled any official homeware deals for Black Friday, they are currently offering discounts on selections in Food and Wine – with typically stylish wine glasses, cocktail shakers and eco-friendly water flasks among the deals.

RÄDER Cocktail Napkin Holder, was £14.95 NOW £4.95, Harvey Nichols

Amara Black Friday homeware deals - Designer homeware and accessories

Get 20% off super stylish homeware and home accessories from brands including Ralph Lauren Home, Orla Kiely, and more.

Ralph Lauren Home bath towel, more colours and full set available, was £49 NOW £29.40, Amara

Oliver Bonas Black Friday homeware deals - home accessories

You can sign up for early access at Oliver Bonas to shop up to 40% off selected homeware before everyone else. Early access ends midnight on 26 November.

Zoloto set of 4 teacups + saucers, was £48.50 NOW £29.10, Oliver Bonas

Yankee Candle Black Friday deals - candles & home fragrances

The popular scented candle company has more than 1000 products in their Black Friday Sale, where you'll find up to 30% off on the brand's top sellers including their gorgeous Christmas-themed candles.

Frosty Gingerbread large jar candle, was £23.99 NOW £16.79, Yankee Candle

Wayfair Black Friday homeware deals – furniture, mattresses and more

Wayfair's Black Friday Blowout sale has already started, with huge savings on offer, including beds and mattresses from £99, and sofas and sectionals from just £249.

Avey Bed Frame, was £182.99 NOW £114.99, Wayfair

H&M Home Black Friday homeware deals – Christmas decorations and home accessories

H&M members can get early access to the store's 20% off Black Friday sale before it launches to everyone on Friday. And with their covetable collection of H&M Home Christmas decorations and on-trend home accessories on offer, what are you waiting for?!

Kate Spade Black Friday homeware deals - home accessories

Get 25% everything in the home gifts section, from Kate Spade picture frames to keepsake boxes.

Spade Street keepsake box, was £60 NOW £45, Kate Spade

Kally Sleep Black Friday homeware deals - bedding

Save up to 70% off on everything you need for a good rest, from weighted blankets to anti-snore pillows.

Weighted Anxiety Blanket, more colours available, was £79.99 NOW £59.99, Kally Sleep

AO Black Friday homeware deals - video doorbells and home technology

You'll find discounts on hundreds of items, including from 35% off Nest Video Doorbells to 55% off Delonghi espresso machines, which are £429 reduced from £965.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell Full HD was £229 NOW £149, AO

Argos Black Friday homeware deals - appliances and home technology

New deals keep dropping in Argos' Black Friday sale, where you can get a Shark Cordless Vacuum with Anti Hair Wrap Technology from £199.99.

Made.com Black Friday homeware deals - furniture, lighting and more

Nab up to 20% per cent off on selected lines at Made.com, whose Black Friday Deals covers furniture, lighting and home accessories.

Very Black Friday homeware deals – Home furnishings

Make your bedroom an oasis with up to 30% off selected bedroom buys from furnishing to bedding and mattresses.

TK Maxx Black Friday homeware deals - kitchenware, bedding, decor

TK Maxx is one-stop Black Friday bargain shopping for your home, with kitchenware, bedding, home decor and pretty much everything under the sun all offered at LEAST 60% off original retail prices.

Laurence Llewelyn Bowen Single Red Florian Claret Duvet Cover Set, RRP £100.00 NOW £16.99, TK MAXX

Habitat Black Friday homeware deals - furniture, home decor and more

As we await Black Friday, save up to 50% on super stylish homeware and furniture with Habitat's Super Savings deals

Emma Mattress UK Black Friday homeware deals – mattresses

The retailers biggest sale of the year is ON! Get 35% off all products site-wide with the code Black35.

Gtech.co.uk Black Friday homeware deals – home and garden

Home & garden fans, this one's for you! If you buy the Gtech Cordless Lawnmower, now for only £249.99, or Gtech Cordless Grass Trimmer, now for only £79.99, you'll get a FREE Garden Safety Kit.

City Plumbing Black Friday homeware deals – video doorbells

Video doorbells are a hot buy this year, and now you can save over 35% on Ring Video Doorbell 2 in City Plumbing's Black Friday deals.

Circulon Black Friday homeware deals – cookware, bakeware and more

Shop unique gifts for foodies with up to 60% Off in Circulon's Black Friday Event which is already on!

Knees Black Friday homeware deals - furniture, lighting and home accessories

Get 10% off fabulous buys in lighting, beds and mattresses, chairs, sofas, and home accessories with great offers that don't end until 3 December.

Horwood Homewares Black Friday deals – kitchenware and accessories

A great selection of cookware and kitchen accessories from Judge and Stellar, all at 50% off for Black Friday week.

Lights4Fun Black Friday deals - Christmas lighting and more

Get all your Christmas decoration lighting sorted with up to 80% off NOW on selected lighting products, from smart app controlled fairy lights to indoor lighting solutions.

Vitality4Life UK Black Friday deals – juicers, blenders and fitness buys

Get a 35% discount on BioChef Astro vacuum blenders with the discount code BLACK35 until 1 December.

Julian Charles Black Friday homeware deals - bedroom buys

Get an extra 20% off everything from curtains and bedding to home accessories until 30 November.

Furniture Village Black Friday deals - home furnishings

Save up to 30% off with Black Friday deals on iconic brands, as well as up to 70% Off Black Friday Clearance items.

