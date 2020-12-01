Coleen Nolan's fans react to hilarious new home photos

Coleen Nolan has shared a series of hilarious images taken inside her family home. The Loose Women star took to Instagram with the photos, featuring her pet cats.

The first showed one of her kittens sitting inside a Tesco carrier bag on top of the kitchen island. Coleen quipped, "Apparently this is the alternative to kitten food…" to which her followers responded with various laughing face emojis and another joked, "Have they [the kitten] started on your Christmas tree yet?"

In fact, the photo also revealed a glimpse of Coleen's fully-decorated Christmas tree in the background.

It features gold string baubles, and a further selection of brightly-coloured styles. The kitchen itself, meanwhile, has wooden flooring and large glass patio doors with black frames leading out onto the garden, while the island where Coleen's kitten is pictured has a black worktop with metallic flecking and white wooden stools lining either side.

The following day, Coleen shared a different image of another pet cat who appeared to have fallen asleep in a delivery box in the hallway. Coleen captioned it, "Don't remember ordering this from Amazon?" Her fans were also amused by what they saw with one commenting, "Purrfect gift!" and another adding, "Oh my god, a limited edition black furry pussy cat, you're so lucky."

Coleen moved into her home during the first coronavirus lockdown period in May, and announced the news on Loose Women, when she joined the panel from her kitchen.

"I love my kitchen," she said. "It's a new house so I'm loving it."

As for moving during the COVID-19 pandemic, Coleen said it wasn't all plain-sailing.

"It was really close to whether we could or we couldn't move and luckily the solicitors said that because we'd exchanged and completed, actually, by law you have to kind of move," she explained.

"But we had to do it while we were social distancing, so it took three cars and a really small van, it took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals."

