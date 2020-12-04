Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas tree is usually bigger than an average home The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tend to opt for a 30tft design

Prince William and Kate Middleton are yet to reveal their Christmas decorations for 2020, but if their usual tree is anything to go by, we're expecting big things. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge typically have a mammoth 30ft style installed in front of their home at Kensington Palace in London, making it almost 10ft higher than the average two-storey house at 20ft.

In 2019, a photo was shared of the design in front of the property, showing that they had decorated it with warm string lights, gold baubles, and a gold star at the top.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas tree in 2019

One year before in 2018, Historic Royal Palaces shared a special video on Twitter as the Duke and Duchess' Christmas tree was put up and decorated. The design is so tall that cranes were required for decorating, as well as a team of several members who joined forces to make it look as beautiful as possible.

It remains lit up throughout the Christmas period, and, to date, is the tallest tree of all the royal family members, just topping Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert who once shipped over a 26ft Nordmann Fir tree from Germany to be showcased at Windsor Castle.

This year, the grandest tree of Windsor Castle reaches 20ft, although the Queen has also had five further trees erected throughout the home.

Prince William and Kate Middleton hosted a Christmas party in 2018

As for decorations elsewhere in Prince William and Kate's home, they previously opened up the Orangery to host a children's Christmas party in 2018, when they installed a fake snow machine, a large wooden toy soldier and a smaller tree decorated with green and red baubles.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had toy soldiers on display

Whatever they end up doing this year, it's safe to say their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in for a magical transformation.

