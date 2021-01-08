Princess Eugenie moves in with parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew? Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank may have relocated for lockdown

Princess Eugenie may have moved in with her parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew for the duration of lockdown 3.0.

There are a few indicators which suggest she may have done so.

Firstly, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank opted to do so for the first national lockdown in the UK.

Eugenie's mother, the Duchess of York, confirmed that the couple had been staying at the Royal Lodge in Windsor on an episode of Darlton Harris' podcast, City Island Podcast.

"During this lockdown period I've really loved spending more time with Eugenie and Jack," she revealed. "My daughter got married to Jack in, oh goodness, was it last October? No, it was October before, heavens! And so, of course once she's gone to get married, they live away. So, I haven’t seen her so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her."

What's more, Eugenie announced her pregnancy with Jack at the end of September. It would make sense that Eugenie may want to share as much of her nine month pregnancy with her parents as possible.

The Royal Lodge in Windsor is also set within 21 acres of secluded land, making it extra safe and ideal for social distancing for both Eugenie and Jack.

On the other hand, Eugenie and Jack are believed to have the use of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former house, Frogmore Cottage. It is also located in Windsor, and so if the couple decide against moving back in with the Duke and Duchess of York, they will still be nearby during Eugenie's pregnancy. However, while the Royal Lodge has an impressive 30 rooms for social distancing, Frogmore has just five bedrooms.

Eugenie and Jack previously lived at Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry once lived at Nottingham Cottage, and home to Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Apartment 1A.

