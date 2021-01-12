Sarah Jessica Parker's $15million NY townhouse is better than Carrie Bradshaw's Sex and the City star Sarah and husband Matthew Broderick sold the property this week

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have officially sold their incredible New York City townhouse for $15million (£11million), according to property records obtained by the New York Post. They initially purchased the three-storey property for just under $3million in 2000, after tying the knot in 1997, and Sex and the City star Sarah has shared several glimpses inside during their time there. Take a look…

Sarah Jessica Parker's bedroom

Sarah Jessica Parker's house

The building is located on Charles Street, nearby to the property used as the residence of Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah's character on Sex and the City. It dates back to 1905 and has a brownstone base and quintessential New York stoop.

Sarah Jessica Parker's balcony

Sarah has her very own balcony at the home, with views across the street.

Sarah Jessica Parker's kitchen

At Thanksgiving, Sarah shared a photo taken inside of the kitchen. It has wooden floors and a large white island lined with metallic silver stools.

Another image taken of various bottles from Sarah's wine collaboration showed that the kitchen has white marble worktops and white walls, where Sarah and Matthew have framed various paintings and photographs.

Sarah Jessica Parker's living room

In the living room, Sarah has an open log fireplace, while this photo also revealed a glimpse of wooden flooring.

Sarah Jessica Parker's hallway

Sarah's hallway has a white staircase with black wainscoting and a brown and cream stair runner. She also keeps a wicker chair on the landing, where she previously photographed a stack of books.

Sarah Jessica Parker's dining room

Sarah's dining room offers a point of difference from the otherwise muted home with a bold yellow dining table. It is lined with duck-egg blue wooden chairs with navy blue seat cushions, and the room has wooden flooring and white walls.

