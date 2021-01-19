Harry Styles' £6.4million NY apartment will leave you speechless The One Direction star owns a home in Tribeca

Harry Styles owns three houses worth a total of £15million in London, but he also owns an incredible apartment in Tribeca, New York. He was reported to have purchased the home back in 2017 for £6.4million, or $8.7million, in one of the most coveted apartment blocks in the city: 443 Greenwich.

It's a 19th century redbrick building that was formerly a factory, but has now cemented itself as home to a whole host of celebrities believed to include Harry, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

Harry has kept his home tightly under wraps since moving in, but the penthouses are so stunning that photos are often released by luxury real estate agents. Take a look.

The triplex trophy penthouse is worth £42million ($57million), featuring 8,900 square feet of interior space and 3,400 square feet of terraces, a library, four bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, and an entertainment room with a wet bar and powder room.

According to Architectural Digest, a listing for what is believed to be Harry's home shows that it is a 3,000 square foot apartment with three bedrooms, and three and a half bathrooms.

Harry lives in a redbrick building

The description reads: "Arrive via private key elevator and take in the massive great room, flooded with light from four west-facing, custom arched windows." It goes on to reference "11-foot tall ceilings", "top-of-the-line stainless steel kitchen appliances", and a "palatial, spa-like master bath".

As for his neighbours, Harry and other residents have their own "underground garage", "childrens playroom, 71-foot indoor swimming pool, fitness centre with locker rooms and Turkish bath, 5,000 square-foot landscaped roof terrace and a lush central courtyard".

An "extensive roster of staff" including a "24-hour doorman and concierge, valet, porters and live-in resident manager" are also on hand to tend to Harry's needs.

