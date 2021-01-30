We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Royals have resumed their official duties from home thanks to these trusty tech essentials. The Duchess of Cambridge has become a Zoom pro, using her MacBook and foldable laptop stand, while the Countess of Wessex has invested in a professional microphone. As well as most offices, gyms have had to close amidst the pandemic, but that doesn't mean that the royals won't be able to keep on top of their health and fitness goals. Prince Harry has been pictured wearing the high tech Oura Ring on a number of occasions, while Duchess of Cornwall often accessorises with her Apple Watch.

We've rounded up the royals' favourite tech essentials, so you can make life that little bit easier.

RELATED: 26 home office must-haves that make the best working from home gifts

Kate Middleton's laptop and laptop stand

Duchess Kate has been using her MacBook and laptop stand for Zoom calls

The Duchess of Cambridge has resumed her royal duties over Zoom using her MacBook and handy laptop stand.

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13.3", £1,099, John Lewis

We've found a version of Kate's tech stand and it's on offer for £35.90 right now - such a steal! What's more, the foldable stand is really versatile. It can also be used as a breakfast tray, a standing desk, a book tray, and a writing desk. It also has a detachable mobile phone holder and is good for neck pain.

Laptop stand, £35.90, Amazon

SHOP: 16 cosy things to buy on Amazon that will definitely make lockdown 3.0 easier

The Countess of Wessex's microphone

The Earl and Countess of Wessex used a professional microphone for their first royal engagement of 2021

In January the Earl and Countess of Wessex carried out their first joint engagement of 2021 as they took a virtual tour of Forfar in Angus, Scotland from the comfort of their Surrey home, Bagshot Park.

Given a glimpse of their tech set-up in photos shared by the royal family's social media accounts, Sophie and Edward were pictured using a professional microphone for the occasion, and you can shop a similar version for under £120 on Amazon.

Blue Microphones Yeti USB Microphone, £119, Amazon

Meghan Markle's iPad case

Back in 2016, Meghan took to Instagram and listed her orange leather tech case by Stow as one of her go-to travel essentials.

Made from luxury Spanish leather, you can shop the brand's folio-style cases starting from £195 but if you're looking for something less pricey, Amazon is selling a similar version and it's £4.99.

Leather Tech Case - Amber Orange & Sky Blue, £365, STOW

Orange iPad case, £4.99, Amazon

Prince Harry's fitness ring

Prince Harry was first seen wearing the Oura ring in 2018

Back in 2018, Prince Harry was spotted wearing a new, quirky piece of jewellery while embarking on his overseas royal tour in Australia. PEOPLE magazine has since confirmed that it's in fact an Oura Ring, which tracks sleep and activity through body temperature sensors and LED technology. Fancy!

Silver Heritage ring, $299, Oura

Duchess Camilla's Apple Watch

The Duchess of Cornwall loves her Apple Watch

The Duchess of Cornwall regularly accessories her outfits with her trusty Apple Watch. The everyday gadget can be used for everything from tracking your fitness and health goals, to sending texts, making calls and listening to music.

Apple Watch Series 3, £197, John Lewis

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.