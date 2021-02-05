Jimmy Fallon's eccentric home is basically a theme park - see inside The Tonight Show host's house is amazing

Jimmy Fallon owns two homes: one in Sagaponack in the Hamptons, and another in downtown Manhattan. The Tonight Show host is believed to have spent the pandemic at his home in the Hamptons, with his wife Nancy Juvonen and their children, Frances (Franny) and Winnie.

He occasionally gives fans a look inside the house on social media, but when studios shut, he took to hosting his show from the property and unveiled more than ever, and viewers could hardly believe their eyes. Take a look.

Jimmy Fallon's slide

Jimmy has his very own slide to get from one floor to the other.

Another episode showed that the slide is red, and there is a desk at the bottom, as well as retro lockers.

Jimmy Fallon's games room

As well as a main living room, Jimmy has a separate living-turned-games-room. It's designed with wooden panelling on the walls, and has a retro counter style desk at one side, a piano, and two green armchairs.

Another area of the games room has a shelving unit with Disney's seven dwarves on top, and a vintage popcorn machine. There is also a drum kit.

As if that wasn’t enough, Jimmy has a foosball table, as seen behind him here.

Jimmy Fallon's garden

Outside, Jimmy has a trampoline, with a basketball hoop fitted within the net.

Jimmy Fallon's workshop

Jimmy has his own arts and crafts workshop, where his daughter spends a lot of time.

Jimmy Fallon's living room

Perhaps the tamest room of them all is the main living room, designed with cream walls, and a cream button-back sofa with red patterned cushions.

Jimmy Fallon's home gym

Jimmy also has his very own home gym. In keeping with the rest of the house, it's decorated with retro blue patterned wallpaper, and Jimmy has apparently opted for the brightest coloured equipment he could find.

