GMA star Robin Roberts' dressing room has the most unexpected feature The GMA star's dressing room is absolute goals

Robin Roberts has just wrapped filming for the final Good Morning America episode of the year before taking a well-deserved Christmas break. We're going to miss the 60-year-old presenter's morning blessing, which she shares with her Instagram followers from her very glamorous dressing room.

The incredible room is packed full of eye-catching details and sentimental items, including family photos, her past awards and a personalised 'RR' light.

The shelves and desk are lined with sweet touches - notably a framed photograph of her pet dog, Lukas.

WATCH: Robin Roberts bids farewell to GMA

But there's one thing that fans have been loving in her videos – her very eclectic choice of scatter pillows! Our favourite has to be the "Yas Queen" emblazoned cushion.

We're not surprised Robin has such fun taste in soft furnishings, given her positive personality.

Sharing her final inspirational video of 2020 on Friday, Robin wrote: "Good morning! It means so much to share this with you every morning. My #GlamFam and I will be taking time off for the rest of the year so this our "season finale" Before we go...we’d love to know what you are most grateful for on this #ThankfulThursday #HappyFridayEve".

Robin's NYC studio boasts the quirkiest personal touches

Robin returned to her NYC studio in September after months of filming GMA from her private home in Connecticut during the coronavirus pandemic.

The TV star had been presenting GMA from her living space, boasting vibrant blue walls and a modern sideboard filled with photos, which Robin sat in front of to co-host the show.

Robin was previously filming GMA in Connecticut

In March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Robin gave fans a tour inside her new 'screening room' while working from home. In a video posted on Twitter, she told fans that her journey had been "a short commute for me this morning, just heading downstairs".

Much to the delight of fans, Robin has been joined over the past few months by her beloved dog Lukas, who has naturally accompanied her back to Manhattan.

