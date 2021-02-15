Gabby Logan's pristine mansion with husband rivals a stately home – see inside

Gabby Logan lives with her husband and former rugby player Kenny Logan, and their children Reuben and Lois in Buckinghamshire.

She told the Metro that the property is "semi-rural" and situated "within three miles of a Waitrose and a good train station", and added: "It's an Edwardian house with a lot of character, but we have done loads of work to bring it right up to date. It is incredibly sunny and has loads of light, which I love." Gabby has shared several photos from inside since living there, and it is truly stunning. Take a look.

SEE: The most stunning celebrity homes seen during lockdown REVEALED

Gabby Logan's kitchen

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gabby Logan films inside beautiful kitchen and dining room

Gabby previously filmed a video of Kenny inside their open-plan kitchen and dining room and posted it on Instagram. The space is designed with cream walls and black marble worktops, including a waterfall island in the middle of the space.

Glass lampshades and a grey metal style with a chunky chain fitting make for a rustic aesthetic, alongside a wooden surround on the cooker hood. There is also a large square-shaped wooden dining table, lined with stools with grey rattan seats.

MORE: 32 celebrity kitchens that have to be seen to be believed

Another shot of Gabby in the kitchen showed that the couple have a traditional black AGA oven.

Gabby Logan's living room

Gabby recently transformed her living room into a makeshift studio for a TV appearance during the pandemic. The space has a navy floor-to-ceiling bookshelf, and it is decorated with cream walls and carpets. A light cream sofa and tall sash windows make for a bright and airy feel.

READ: 45 stunning celebrity living rooms to inspire you

Gabby Logan's bedroom

Upstairs, Gabby's bedroom follows the same muted design scheme, with light grey walls and carpets, and cream furnishings including long curtains and Gabby's bed linen.

Gabby Logan's dressing room

Gabby and Kenny's bedroom is connected to its own dressing room. It has been fitted with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes and shelves, and a central island with more drawers in the middle.

Gabby Logan's hallway

Gabby often shares photos taken in a mirror in the hallway, showing that there is a winding staircase with a white and brown wooden bannister.

Gabby Logan's home gym

Gabby has her own home gym. The expansive space has wooden flooring and light grey walls, and several pieces of equipment including a jump box, a treadmill, a spin bike and a cross trainer.

A different image showed that there are full-length mirrors at one side of the wall, as well as a ballet bar.

Gabby Logan's office

Gabby also has her own office, where she has spent more time working from home during the coronavirus crisis. It has light grey walls and in-built glass-front cupboards, while furniture includes a white desk, a black leather desk chair, and a large painting mounted upon one wall.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.