Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's £11million home to raise second baby revealed The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting another child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially bought their first home together in California in June 2020, where they live with their son Archie, but they are now set to become a family of four.

A spokesperson for the couple announced: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child." Luckily, their property has plenty of space to accommodate another baby, and judging by several virtual appearances, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also spent a lot of time making the house a home.

There are various references to the couple's personal lives inside, while Archie and his new sibling also have their own private playground to enjoy, and if Archie's nursery is anything to go by, his little brother or sister has a lot to look forward to. Take a tour...

The Duchess of Sussex first unveiled the couple's living room during a surprise appearance on America's Got Talent. In the background there were several references to Meghan and Harry's lives. In a stack of books, A Photographer's Life; 1990-2005 by Annie Leibovitz, the celebrity photographer who has captured portraits of the Queen, Harry's grandmother, is visible.

The couple also own Women: National Geographic Image Collection, a photography collection which "reveals the lives of women from around the globe, accompanied by revelatory new interviews and portraits of contemporary trailblazers including Oprah Winfrey, Jane Goodall and Christiane Amanpour."

The prints seen on the wall behind Meghan, meanwhile, were also reported to have been gifted to them by their close friend Oprah Winfrey.

The couple also gave another glimpse of their living room, showing a wooden side table and two house plants.

Shortly after, Meghan and Harry appeared in another video call from the same spot, when they had added a celestine crystal to the dresser behind them. The stone is believed to be "best used for pursuing spiritual strength" and "gaining understanding and promoting inner peace", and is also "used as a focus point of meditation, prayer or mindfulness". In Meghan's former lifestyle blog The Tig, she affirmed that meditation became "the quietude that rocked my world".

The couple also have more artwork on show elsewhere in the property, reading 'I love California'. The US is obviously close to Meghan's heart as it is where she grew up and her mother Doria Ragland still lives there, while Harry's late mother Princess Diana was also said to have been considering a move there.

In September 2020, the couple appeared from their garden for TIME 100's primetime broadcast. The video showed just a small corner of the royal couple's grounds, which span 7.38 acres and are framed by trees including pines and cypresses. Though not visible, it is also believed that Harry has had several forget-me-nots planted in memory of his mother Princess Diana, as they were her favourite plant.

Here's everything else you need to know about the property...

Where is Harry and Meghan's home?

It's located in Montecito in Santa Barbara. The neighbourhood is renowned for its secluded hillside estates that promise the utmost privacy, and thus have attracted a whole host of celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres, who own homes there. Harry and Meghan's property is situated on a private road with a lengthy driveway and large security gates.

Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie will soon become a big brother

How much did Harry and Meghan's home cost?

According to TMZ, the Duke and Duchess spent £11.2million on the property. Such a hefty price tag got them 18,000 square feet on five acres of land.

What is it like inside Harry and Meghan's home?

Inside, the house has a grand total of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Reports say that there is also a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, which Harry and Meghan will no doubt use for other members of the family and especially Meghan's mother Doria, who lives closeby in Los Angeles and will likely spend more time there when her new grandchild is born.

Meghan's mother Doria lives nearby

The main house includes a library, an office, a spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, a gym, a games room, an arcade, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and a garage with space for five cars.

Outside, there is endless lawn space with tiered rose gardens, a tennis court, a tea house, a large outdoor pool and even a children's cottage for Archie and his new sibling to play once they are older.

