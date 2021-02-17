Rebel Wilson gives sneak peek at incredibly tidy living room inside chic $3million LA home The star was relaxing

Rebel Wilson lives in a beautiful, multi-million dollar home in the Hollywood Hills and she let her fans get a look inside when she shared a post on Instagram this week.

The star, 40, was relaxing and watching the Australian Open at her house in LA and while she was trying to focus on the game, her followers couldn’t help but drink in her surroundings too.

Rebel was sitting back with one match on the TV and another on her laptop. Her computer was balanced on a square, white coffee table accessorised with ceramic jars and an elegant mirrored tray.

There was a stack of books in the centre of the table and a selection more beneath the television which was hung on the wall.

Her room was airy and light and looked chic but comfortable.

It’s not the first time Rebel has let fans see inside her house, which boasts beautiful vaulted ceilings, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a bar and lots of chic furnishings.

Rebel's living room looked comfortable but super stylish

Inside, she has opted for plenty of white decor and stainless steel is also a firm fixture.

Outside she has her own private pool and she can entertain guests around her alfresco fireplace, and show off her impressive view at the same time.

Rebel has been able to host several get-togethers with her friends at her pad, but also enjoyed a series of romantic dates with her ex-boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

Rebel's home is clutter-free

Sadly, she recently broke up from the brewery heir and spent Valentine’s Day as a singleton.

Not that she seemed to mind as she tucked into a delicious-looking donut and shared the video on Instagram.

Rebel also has a beautiful pool and garden

Rebel joked that it was the "only ring" she would be getting on the most romantic day of the year.

Despite the glitch in her love life, Rebel has plenty to be thankful for and has been surrounded by her friends as she navigates the breakup.

She also just finished filming her new show, Pooch Perfect, which she is bringing to the USA!

