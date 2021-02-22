Meghan Markle stuns in maternity dress during surprise appearance with Prince Harry The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently announced their baby news

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised fans on Monday with a new video appearance.

The couple – who recently announced they were expecting another baby – took part in the Spotify Stream On event.

In the footage, the couple opened up about their podcast, Archwell Audio, which they launched in 2020. "We are using podcasting to drive powerful conversations," Meghan began.

VIDEO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make surprise appearance

"That inspire, challenge and educate," Harry continued. In a clip of the couple sitting on the sofa, the former Suits actress added: "We create Archwell Audio to make sure that we elevate voices that maybe aren't being heard, and to hear people's stories."

Meghan Markle looked stunning in a Oscar de la Renta maternity dress

"The biggest part of this is trying to create this community of where you can share, and encourage others to share their stories in a safe space," Harry added.

In the clip, Meghan looked stylish dressed in a Oscar de la Renta maternity dress. The star wore the Citrus Primavera Dress, featuring a peplum hem, which is currently available to buy online at Saks.

The $3,490 sleeveless design features a dramatic flounce hem and a round neck.

Harry and Meghan made a surprise appearance on Monday

The couple's appearance follows shortly after it was announced that they were expecting their second child. Harry and Meghan revealed the happy news on Valentine's Day, choosing to release a stunning portrait of the pair, which was taken by their friend and photographer Misan Harriman.

While the couple have not confirmed the Duchess' due date, she is reportedly around five months pregnant.

What's more, the couple – who live in Santa Barbara with one-year-old son Archie – are thought to already know the gender of their baby.

The royal couple announced their baby news on 14 February

According to royal biography Finding Freedom, released last August, the Sussexes knew they were having a little boy before Archie's arrival in May 2019.

The book says: "Harry and Meghan already had a name ready to go when Archie was born, because the couple had known all along that they were having a boy. According to a source, they settled on their son's name some time during the final week of her pregnancy."

