Lisa Faulkner shared an intimate glimpse into her bedroom on Tuesday, sharing a photo of herself cuddled up with her beloved pet dog Rory – and we can't believe how stylish the space is!

Little Rory could be seen snoozing away to the right of the frame, and both Lisa and her pet were enjoying the warmth of an enormous, powder pink blanket that was neatly thrown on the bed.

Also visible in the background was a beautiful white fireplace that also seemed to boast original coloured tiles, and in the centre of the fireplace was a pretty bunch of flowers.

Lisa has also added a pale green wooden chair to the space, which could be seen in the left hand corner of the famous mum's photo.

One thing's for sure, the former actress has impeccable interiors taste!

It's not just Lisa's bedroom that's stylish. In fact, every room in the home that she shares with husband John Torode that we've been lucky enough to a have peek into is straight out of a catalogue.

The famous couple live together in London and their residence is the backdrop for many of their cookery shows.

When it comes to their living space, it's safe to say that romance is very much in the air.

Their beautiful place is filled with romantic touches, from a large heart sign in the kitchen to a heartfelt artwork piece hanging above their bed that reads: "As soon as I saw you I knew a grand adventure was about to happen."

Lisa and John have truly made sure that love is all around.

