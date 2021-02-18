Hailey Bieber wows in crop top as she poses inside stylish living room The supermodel took to Instagram

Hailey Bieber took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank Lori Harvey for gifting her a cosy pair of grey tracksuit bottoms and matching bandeau, showing off her impressive physique as she posed up a storm in her beautiful home.

The model's bright, airy living space was visible behind her, featuring high, white walls, big bay windows that filled the room with light and gorgeous wooden flooring.

Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber live in Beverly Hills in a home which Justin paid £6.9million for in 2019.

Featuring a stunning open plan living area that includes a cosy seating area with sofas and a television, a kitchen with a breakfast bar, and more seating in a bay window.

The entire space is decorated in tonal shades of blue and white, with spotlights and statement pendants keeping the room bright.

Another relaxing area has a huge portrait of Hailey and Justin on one wall, with a hanging chair in the corner.

There's also a set of stairs that lead down to a bar with a foosball table, slush puppy machines and racks of wine on display.

The couple even have their own arcade games in their home, with a photo posted by Justin showing his "Super Shots" basketball game.

Hailey and Justin have even previously shared a peek inside their bedroom, which has a huge television mounted on the wall opposite the bed, with a fireplace below and windows on either side. Much like the rest of the house, the room is white with wooden flooring, but fleecy throws, candles and lots of cushions help to create a cosy atmosphere.

What's more, in 2020 the famous couple invested in another $25.8 million home. Located on a 2.5-acre estate in Beverly Park, it supposedly boasts seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a movie theatre and an infinity pool.

