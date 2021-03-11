Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have one intimate wedding memento displayed at home The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted a private ceremony prior to their public wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed that they hosted an intimate (non-official) wedding ceremony before their actual big day in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, and the Duchess of Sussex also shared that they now have the vows on display at their home.

Speaking to Oprah, Meghan divulged that three days prior to their legal marriage on 19 May 2018, they had a private "union" in their "back yard", hosted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

To commemorate the day, the Duke and Duchess now have their vows framed and showcased at their £11million ($14million) home in Montecito, where they live with their one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The public event was surely just as special for the couple, but it makes sense that they wanted to have an intimate moment between just the two of them.

Prince Harry and Meghan have made several appearances from their home in LA

When they said 'I do' at St George's Chapel inside of Windsor Castle, an estimated 27.7million people were reported to tune in to watch on the television from the UK, while 29million viewers came from the US, and that's not counting the royal fans who took to the streets to behold the moment in real life.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day, 19 May 2018

In total, the global audience was believed to be in the hundreds of millions.

As for the guestlist, much of Prince Harry's family were in attendance, including his grandparents the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, his father Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall.

Harry's brother, the Duke of Cambridge, and his wife the Duchess also made an appearance, just three weeks after welcoming their youngest son, Prince Louis. Their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, took on the roles of pageboy and bridesmaid.

