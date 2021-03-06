Kate Middleton's mother reveals favourite room inside £5million family home

Kate Middleton's parents live at Bucklebury Manor, a seven-bedroom, Grade-II listed Georgian property in Berkshire. Carole and Michael Middleton bought the home in 2012 for £4.7million, and in a new interview with Good Housekeeping, Carole has given fans an idea of what it's really like inside.

When asked what her favourite room in the house is, she said: "My kitchen. It's a kitchen/dining/sitting room and it's the heart of the house."

SEE: Kate Middleton's £4.7million home where Prince William stayed is rural heaven

Carole and Michael Middleton live at Bucklebury Manor

She added that the space has also doubled up as a makeshift office since the pandemic began. "I also worked there throughout the lockdowns," she explained.

As for appliances, Carole also shared that it is fitted with a traditional Aga oven, which means that the room is "always warm".

READ: Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's country home Anmer Hall where they are currently staying

Apparently, Carole and Michael like to host guests in the kitchen when they are able to.

"I love a kitchen supper," she said. "Where I have a small number of guests. I'll cook something delicious and make it look lovely, then we'll finish with a kitchen disco."

Fan account @_duchesskatemiddleton also revealed just how big the kitchen is, amid a collage formed of photos from a previous real estate listing. The room in question is designed with white walls and wooden floors, and wooden furniture including a dining table, island, console table and cupboards. The Aga Carole mentioned is white, and sits between two black cupboards at either side. Spolights in the ceiling and patio doors from the living area make for plenty of natural light.

MORE: Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's stunning first home together

The post offered a look inside other areas of the house, too, including a second living room, a conservatory, and the spacious gardens.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Middleton shares video from Bucklebury Manor

Kate's brother James Middleton joined his parents at the home at the start of the pandemic, along with his fiancée Alizee Thevenet. He filmed a video from the garden as he shaved his beard, showing a grey outdoor table, creeper plants on the rear walls of the building.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.