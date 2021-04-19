Gordon Ramsay's view from £6million Cornish home is insane Celebrity chef Gordon has an idyllic coastal house

Gordon Ramsay has been spending most of the coronavirus pandemic at his Cornwall home –and we can see why! Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip star Gordon often shares his idyllic surroundings with his fans, and he has filmed his breathtaking morning view showing off a beautiful sunrise and incredible coastal scenery.

PHOTOS: Gordon and Tana Ramsay's three homes are every family's dream

From Gordon's high vantage point at his idyllic beach house, he panned across the view, showing just how close he is to the rugged Cornish coastline. With rolling hills and powdery sand, the scenes would not look out of place in a holiday brochure.

As he showed off his premium surroundings to his 10.2million Instagram followers, the Hell's Kitchen star sang Wake up Boo! by The Boo Radleys.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon shows off his stunning morning view

In the clip, fans were also treated to a glimpse of his £6million renovated mansion, including the eco-friendly living roofs on the top of each of the star's outbuildings.

Gordon's outdoor pool has been drained for the winter

Below the celebrity chef was his perfectly manicured lawn with steps leading down closer to the sea.

READ: Fans are baffled by THIS swanky feature in Gordon's home

LOOK: Gordon Ramsay celebrates 24th anniversary with sweetest wedding photo

The installation of his beloved pool cost over £100,000 but has added significant value to the property.

Gordon taught his son Oscar to swim in this outdoor pool

READ: Why Gordon's breakfast caused a stir online

It is reported that his coastal property would be valued at a whopping £6million after the Ramsays have made significant renovations, including adding a boathouse and a wine cellar.

Gordon has spent most of the pandemic at his Cornwall retreat, along with wife Tana and their five children Meghan, Holly, Jack, Tilly and Oscar. The celebrity chef also has homes in London and Los Angeles.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.