Dianne Buswell unveils affordable home transformation – and wow The Strictly star revealed it's her favourite purchase

Dianne Buswell has been slowly changing parts of her new home since she and her partner Joe Sugg moved in two months ago.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional recently shared a look at her new picture wall, which is much more affordable than you may expect.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, one of her followers asked: "What's been your favourite purchase for the new house??"

Dianne replied: "I'm loving my new picture wall! Got all these from charity shops in the last few days." Since they were all second-hand, it's a very cost-effective way to redecorate.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell debut stunning dining room at new house

The 31-year-old showed off a dark green wall covered with a selection of prints, including one of an owl and two of couples dancing. Most of the pictures featured red and yellow colours, surrounded by gold frames that stood out against her decor.

Dianne and Joe, who met on the set of Strictly in 2018, announced they had bought their first house in February 2021.

The Strictly star showed off her new picture wall

At the time, Dianne shared a photo of herself in Joe's arms on a large lawn with a house in the background. She captioned the sweet image: "[Purple heart emoji] new adventures," finishing the short message with a house emoji.

Since then, the couple have shared several glimpses inside, including the sprawling grounds, beautiful views and chic kitchen.

The kitchen is designed with a wooden panelled cobalt blue island and cupboards, with black flecked quartz worktops and handles, while there are black high-shine tiles on the walls, and stainless-steel appliances including a large range oven and microwave.

The couple moved into their new home in February

In the dining area, they recently purchased a new wooden dining table with benches at either side, matching wooden awning at the ceiling. A sheepskin rug on the bench and various house plants and succulents make for a Scandi-inspired aesthetic.

But perhaps the most impressive feature in the room is the beautiful views over the garden, where they have a hanging egg chair.

The couple previously lived together in a beautiful apartment in London. It's not known whether they have since sold it.

