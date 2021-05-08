The Queen to grieve Prince Philip at Balmoral like Queen Victoria - report Is Her Majesty set to relocate to her Scottish holiday home?

The Queen will reportedly relocate to Balmoral to continue to grieve for her husband Prince Philip, according to the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column.

In doing so, Her Majesty will follow in the footsteps of her great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who also retreated to Balmoral after the passing of her beloved husband Prince Albert.

The monarch is thought to be relocating to her Scottish holiday home later in May, staying at the private Craigowan Lodge - a seven-bedroom stone house that is used regularly by friends and family of the royal family while visiting.

Public access to Balmoral Castle and gardens is open as usual until August, which explains why the Queen would stay at another property within the estate.

Balmoral holds many fond memories for the Queen and her late husband - the Duke even left his personal mark on their beloved summer home, in the form of a sprawling vegetable patch and kitchen garden.

Prince Philip had a vegetable garden added to the residence

As we know, Prince Philip was a keen fan of the barbeque and took a great interest in cuisine, so it's not surprising that he instructed the staff to install the outdoor features - which could be harvested when the family came to stay.

Scotland is considered to be one of the Queen's favourite places on Earth; she and Prince Philip even spent part of their honeymoon at Birkhall hunting lodge, located on the estate, in 1947.

The Queen and Prince Philip spent their summers at Balmoral

Her granddaughter Princess Eugenie has previously explained: "It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

Speaking on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety, she added: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."