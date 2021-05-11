Prince William and Kate Middleton's first rented home is an idyllic staycation The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left the Bodorgan estate to move to Kensington Palace in 2013

Prince William and Kate Middleton haven't always called Kensington Palace home – in fact, they reportedly rented a farm cottage in Anglesey, Wales for approximately £750 per month during "the first years of their relationship."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lived in the four-bedroom property on the Bodorgan Estate which would make the most stunning holiday home! It has an idyllic island setting complete with private beach access and beautiful views of Newborough Forest – so it's no wonder that the pair hope to return one day.

They moved into Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace after William's job as a military pilot ended in 2013. At the time, the Duke said: "This island has been our first home together, and it will always be an immensely special place for us both. Catherine and I look forward to returning again and again over the coming years with our family.

"I know that I speak for Catherine when I say that I have never in my life known somewhere as beautiful and as welcoming as Anglesey."

Prince William reportedly moved in in 2011 after he was stationed in Anglesey to train for the Royal Air Force. The now Duchess of Cambridge joined him a few months after he relocated, while she was working at her parent's company as a website designer, photographer and relationships manager.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's former home in Anglesey

The home has largely been kept under wraps since the royals spent their time there, but it is known that it has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room and a kitchen. A photo of the dining room, meanwhile, showed incredible views over the Bodorgan Estate, as well as a traditional log fireplace.

It is also believed that the farm is actually formed of two houses, with a staircase between the two. Surrounding the main home are several outhouses which were used as sleeping quarters for the security guards.

The Cambridge family now split their time between Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall

Bodorgan Hall is the largest property in Bodorgan and is owned by Lord and Lady Meryick, who is the niece of the Duke of Buccleuch. Apparently, the home "has access to a private beach which nobody else could reach, onto the estuary," while guests "could see the water from the bedrooms on the first floor, which look over the top of the outbuildings," and "you have to go through the farmyard to get down to the beach".

