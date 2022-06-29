Princess Eugenie's mother-in-law's royal-worthy home revealed

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are now dividing their time between London and Portugal, but we're sure when they are in the UK with their son August, they will be paying a visit to Jack's mother's house in London.

Nicola Brooksbank has resided in a period conversion in Wandsworth, south London since 2001, and until 2021, she shared the home with her husband George, who sadly passed away just days before his grandson's christening.

According to The Telegraph, the property has ample security as it's situated in a gated community offering up a similar level of protection as a royal home may have.

Eugenie and Jack previously lived in Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace, which is of course entirely gated, with certain areas completely inaccessible to the public. There is also CCTV throughout the premises, while visitors may be subject to bag searches.

Princess Eugenie and Jack's home, Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate

The couple have just moved out of Frogmore Cottage, which is located within the Windsor estate. It follows similarly stringent measures, with gates, security cameras and guards.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor also has its own police security accommodation.

The Royal Lodge, where Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew live

Jack and Eugenie are now set on splitting their time between London and Portugal as Jack's work has taken him overseas.

Jack's parents, Nicola and George Brooksbank

The family did however enjoy living at Frogmore Cottage for a while, the UK property leased by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time," a friend told HELLO!. "It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

