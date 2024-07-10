Gisele Bundchen moves into jaw-dropping $11.5m Miami home near ex Tom Brady – photos

Gisele Bundchen has a new place to call home after completing extensive renovations on her $11.5 million Miami property.

The 43-year-old model will now reside on the exclusive Indian Creek Island after snapping up the home in 2022.

Gisele already knows at least one of her neighbors as her new abode is across a waterway from her ex-husband, Tom Brady's sprawling pad.

According to reports, the former Victoria's Secret model moved closer to Tom to make co-parenting their children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, easier.

Gisele's Miami home

© MEGA Gisele's neighbor is her ex-husband, Tom Brady

Gisele's new 6,660-square-foot home sits on an 18,400-square-foot plot and boasts 25-foot-high ceilings, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows with a view of the creek, and multiple terraces.

It also features a movie theater, gym, office and playroom.

© MEGA Gisele extensively renovated her $11.5 million Miami home

Outside is just as impressive with a large swimming pool, a hot tub, and a spacious boat dock in the backyard – which Tom's nearby house also boasts.

Gisele recently spoke about co-parenting with Tom, admitting it has its challenges.

"There's easier days than others," she told WSJ Magazine. "But I think it's amazing that the kids – they're super smart children. They know what they can get away with.

"So, I think it's natural that it has different rules, and then kids just adapt and they're going to try to do what they want. And I can only control what I do."

© Instagram Gisele and Tom successfully co-parent their kids

She added: "Now, Tom has time with them, and I have time with them, which I think is amazing because they get to really experience, again, more enriching for their lives – two different worlds, and they get to learn from two different worlds. And that's wonderful for them I think."

Despite their divorce, Gisele has tried to remain positive about the changes in her life.

"To live in a state of gratitude is like a protection in your life," she said.

© Instagram Gisele is now neighbors with Tom

"We can look at things like, why is this happening to me? I believe we are here because we all have something to learn and to evolve and to grow.

"When I look back, the biggest, most challenging experiences in my life were all happening for me. They showed me that I was stronger than I thought I was."

After 13 years of marriage, Tom confirmed they had split in October 2022 in an Instagram statement that read: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage.

© Instagram Tom with his son and daughter on vacation

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

He continued: "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

© Getty Images Tom and Gisele split in 2022 after 13 years of marriage

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so, is of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world."

He concluded: "However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."