Charles Spencer reveals family significance of previously unseen part of home in new photo

Charles Spencer shared a different aspect of his family home to social media this week. Taking to Twitter, The Earl (and author) re-posted a tweet from an account about his books to his personal account.

It featured a photo taken outside the stables at Althorp House which showed Charles seated across from an interviewer and cameraperson.

The original post read: "Being interviewed by @AspectsHistory for their summer literary festival, outside the Stables at @AlthorpHouse - we talked about my love of history, how I choose the subject of each book, & about The White Ship, & its similarities to the #Titanic & to @GameOfThrones. #thewhiteship."

Charles' caption then added some extra family context.

It read: "A great spot to be interviewed - the cannon behind me is from a warship commanded by my great-great grandfather, Frederick Spencer, at the battle of Navarino, nearly 200 years ago - the last great naval battle fought entirely under sail."

His followers were impressed with the connection and his knowledge of his family history and were quick to share their approval for the post.

Charles shared the photo to Twitter

One wrote: "That battle was one of the foundation stones of Modern Greece. We thank your Great Great Grandfather for his role," while another simply commented: "History & heritage."

A third, meanwhile, replied: "It must give you shivers, thinking about the fact that your great-great grandfather was directly linked to it.

"My family owned potteries in the 1800's and when I manage to find any of their pottery, it feels really emotional, so how you must feel I can't imagine."

The estate has been in the family for hundreds of years

Althorp House has been owned by the Spencer family for over 500 years and Charles grew up on the estate with his three older sisters, including the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

Last week, the Earl paid a heartfelt tribute to Diana as he shared a beautiful throwback photo from their childhood which showed the siblings sitting outside together.

"Some bonds go back a very long way," he wrote.

