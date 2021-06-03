Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's new $7.1m home he's never going to live in The Revenant star has an impressive property portfolio

When he's not on the red carpet or on-set starring in another hit moving, Leonardo DiCaprio has a whole portfolio of jaw-dropping homes to choose to relax in. The star has a vast LA home which he bought from Madonna, a chic pad in Palm Springs and a breathtaking Malibu residence, and he's just added one more to his collection – a charming Los Feliz house!

This postcard-worthy home, situated in a quiet hillside enclave of Los Angeles, will not be for the actor to live in though, instead, he has bought the beautiful house for his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken – how sweet!

The very generous act set the star back $7.1million when he bought the residence from Modern Family star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The gorgeous property is in a Los Feliz

A few years ago, he also purchased a different Los Feliz home for his father, George DiCaprio, for a cool $4.9 million.

His mother's new abode is a Spanish Colonial-style building which boasts almost 5,000 square feet of space, including four bedrooms, six bathrooms and Juliette balconies inside the residence!

There are quirky interiors inside

It was once home to Gwen Stefani and the period details are truly charming, with stained glass windows and arched doorways throughout.

The living areas have a lot of quirky personality at present, but it is unknown whether Leonardo's mother will choose to switch up the décor.

Some aspects have been completely modernised

Not all of the home is kept traditional though, as some of the bedrooms and bathrooms have been given a modern overhaul with chic interiors, providing the perfect balance between old and new.

The outdoor space is breathtaking

Almost all the rooms open onto landscaped terraces, which is a big selling point of the property, and of course the hilltop views and truly spectacular. Outside, there is a pool and spa as well as a detached meditation room, and the whole estate is gated making it so secluded. It sounds like bliss to us!

