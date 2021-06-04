Kate Middleton and Prince William's secret country home is the perfect love nest The couple's home was set on a 400-acre private estate

At the beginning of their relationship, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were trying to keep their private life from the press – a difficult task when they were living together at St Andrews University.

However, their off-campus accommodation in their final two years of University, known as Balgove House, certainly provided the perfect escape from prying eyes. Prince William and Kate Middleton's four-bedroom cottage was located at Strathtyrum, a 400-acre private country estate owned by Henry Cheape, a ­distant cousin of the Prince.

Not only did it have a rural location, but William's protection officers reportedly lived nearby, and unmarked police cars patrolled the estate. Plus, their country home was set behind a large wall and was complete with CCTV cameras and bomb-proof doors and windows, according to the MailOnline.

Few details have been shared about the interior, but photos show the exterior of the charming brick home has an unusual layout, with the black door positioned at an angle on one side of the L-shaped house while an annexe comes off the right-hand side. White sash windows and ivy adds to the country aesthetic.

Despite their privacy from the press, Kate and William supposedly entertained friends at the property – so much so that the Duke installed a champagne fridge! The couple also enjoyed walks and picnics on the estate.

St Andrews University, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge studied

Prior to moving into Balgove House, which they shared with friends, the future Duke and Duchess lived in halls of residence St. Salvatore's Hall, known as Sallies, in their first year before moving to a rented Victorian terraced house located near the University.

13A Hope Street reportedly cost the couple and their two friends £100 per week each (a total rent of £1,600 per month), but it would now set tenants back £3,500 per month.

The couple lived at St. Salvatore’s Hall in their first year

A listing reveals the two-story home has five bedrooms – three double bedrooms and two single rooms – plus one bathroom and one shower room. The interiors are decorated with original features, such as ornate plasterwork, picture rails and large sash windows.

There is a utility room and a galley kitchen, featuring wooden cupboards and dark work surfaces with a window on the back wall. The open-plan living and dining room features a large fireplace and a floor-to-ceiling window offering plenty of natural light.

