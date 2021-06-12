Lisa Faulkner's kitchen mishap leaves John Torode and fans in hysterics

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode grace our screens each week on John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, whipping up an array of foodie delights, but over on Instagram, Lisa has shared a not-so-flattering bloopers video, revealing that cocktail making isn't really her thing.

The candid collection of outtakes shows Lisa struggling to make a perfectly mixed cocktail, spilling the drink everywhere and almost knocking over an expensive-looking glass.

Her husband also features in the videos, usually looking on in dismay or laughing hysterically.

Fans couldn't contain their laughter, rushing to the comments section to post an onslaught of laughing face emojis. One fan wrote: "Crying with laughter" and another added: "This has made my night."

The couple's cooking show will be back for another series in Autumn

Lisa's caption read: "This has really cheered me up! Took a couple of takes for me to make a cocktail, thought you guys might like it! Last show until the autumn on Saturday #johnandlisasweekendkitchen @itv 11.30. Can you tell I don’t usually make cocktails?"

John Torode infamously set fire to a tea towel live on air

John may have been relieved that it wasn't him suffering a kitchen disaster this time as he did back in 2020 when he set a tea towel on fire live on This Morning. The panicked presenting duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield tried to alert John of the growing fire behind him, as he continued on with the segment!

Fans were sad to hear that the current series of their hit cooking show is coming to an end. One Instagram user wrote: "Aw not the last show already! Love watching you guys cooking."

The married couple live in London together

The couple met while filming Masterchef, and they went on to get married at the stunning Anyhoe Park in 2019, where their guests included John’s Masterchef co-star Greg Wallace, as well as Amanda Holden and Tamzin Outhwaite.

Lisa and John live in London together and often show off their cosy home via their respective Instagram feeds.

