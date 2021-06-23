Who lived in Prince William and Kate Middleton's country home before them? The Duke and Duchess are not the first royals to live at Anmer Hall

Anmer Hall now serves as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's country home after the couple were gifted the property by the Queen shortly after their royal wedding in 2011.

Built in 1802, the ten-bedroom Georgian property was renovated before they moved in, adding a conservatory and redesigning the interior with the help of Ben Pentreath.

It is no doubt a lovely family home for Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but who lived at the royal residence on the Queen's Sandringham estate before them? We take a look back at some of the former tenants, including royals…

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's home video at Anmer Hall

The Duke and Duchess of Kent

Around 40 years before it became home to William and Kate, Anmer Hall was leased to the Queen's cousin the Duke of Kent. He lived in the property with his wife Katharine and three children from 1972 to 1990, before the family relocated to Oxfordshire.

The couple now also live at Wren House in Kensington Palace – named after Sir Christopher Wren, the palace's chief restorer – near the Cambridges main London base, Apartment 1A.

The Duke and Duchess of Kent lived in the property from 1972 to 1990

Hugh and Emilie van Cutsem

Prince Charles' close friend Hugh van Cutsem then moved into Anmer Hall with his wife Emilie and their four sons. During the decade they stayed there, the family were regularly visited by young William and Harry – so the home likely holds special memories for the Duke.

James Everett

Anmer Hall is located on the Queen's Sandringham estate

From 2000, the home was rented by James Everett, owner of kitchen timber company Norfolk Oak, and his wife Jayne. However, their lease was terminated early to allow for the refurbishment of Anmer Hall before the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge moved in.

After renovations had been completed, William and Kate used the property as their main residence while the Duke worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance until 2017 when they made the move to Apartment 1A, just in time for George to start school and Charlotte to enrol in nursery.

