The real reason Novak Djokovic moved his family to grand £8.5m Marbella mansion

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic lives in Marbella along with his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara.

While many athletes relocate due to work commitments, this tennis pro made the big move to Marbella after living in Monte Carlo for 15 years because his own brother introduced him to the town.

The family spent the coronavirus pandemic locked down at the property and then in December 2020 the decision was made that they would permanently reside there.

WATCH: Novak Djokovic shows off impressive sporting skills at his personal massive tennis court

The huge Marbella mansion is reported to cost €10million (£8.5million) and it boasts nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a games room and, of course, a tennis court. The family also has an on-site spa for full relaxation.

The star has given glimpses into his home life via Instagram, including the picturesque location of the tennis court. The all-green sporting addition is in a sunken position and is surrounded by white pillars and idyllic palm trees.

The tennis pro has a liking for quirky artwork

During an IGTV, Novak revealed a quirky piece of art on his wall – a bright red and blue painted figure – which could be the star himself.

Novak even plays tennis indoors

During the lockdown period, Novak turned his living area into a tennis court, batting the ball over a collection of dining room chairs. Usually, the ornate-looking chairs are positioned around a vast dining table which has a decadent chandelier hanging above it.

They clearly have a penchant for vibrant artwork as there is a large abstract piece hanging on the wall in the dining room and there is a large animal statue splattered in paint.

Novak's family home is incredible regal

Through the doors, fans can see that the family has a large outdoor sofa to enjoy the Spanish sunshine.

The entranceway to their property is just as grand as the interiors, with huge castle-like wooden doors, monochrome tiles on the floor and a gilded console table.

Novak’s $6million (£4.3million) Miami house sale has also just gone through, and the star owns plenty of other properties across the globe, including two in America.

